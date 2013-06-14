Frosty Flannel Throw

The warm and cozy flannels of the Frosty Friends collection from Laurie Godin combined with Ro Gregg's Rock N' Roll solids, all from Northcott, provide the perfect wintry mix.

Inspired by "Fiesta" from designer Amy Walsh of Underground Studios

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-1/4 yards total assorted flannel novelty prints (large squares)

1 yard total assorted flannel star prints (large squares)

3/4 yard total assorted tone-on-tone flannels in red, green, blue, black, and yellow (small squares)

1/2 yard solid blue flannel (binding)=

2-3/4 yards backing fabric

49x59" batting

Finished quilt: 42-1/2x53"

Finished block: 6x7-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted flannel novelty prints, cut:

25--6-1/2" squares

From assorted flannel star prints, cut:

24--6-1/2" squares

From assorted tone-on-tone flannels, cut:

36--2x13" strips

From solid blue flannel, cut:

6--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together four tone-on-tone flannel 2x13" strips to make a strip set. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make nine strip sets total.

2. Cut strip sets into 2"-wide segments (Diagram 1).

img_frosty-flannellg_3a.jpg

3. Join a novelty print 6-1/2" square and a 2"-wide segment to make a block (Diagram 2). (Note: If your novelty print is directional like some of the snowman prints used in this quilt, sew the 2"-wide segment to the bottom of the 6-1/2" square.) Press seam toward 6-1/2" square. The block should be 6-1/2x8" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 25 novelty print blocks total.

img_frosty-flannellg_3b.jpg

4. Sew a 2"-wide segment to a star print 6-1/2" square. Press seam toward 6-1/2" square. The block should be 6-1/2x8" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 star print blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange blocks in seven horizontal rows, alternating novelty print blocks and star print blocks. Play around with the blocks to find an arrangement that is pleasing to your eye.

img_frosty-flannellg_4.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilts as desired.