Free Tree Skirt Patterns

Updated September 23, 2021

Add a handmade touch to your Christmas tree this year. Stitch one of these tree skirt patterns to adorn the bottom of your tree, whether it stands on the floor or a tabletop.

Christmas Star Tree Skirt

Use basic units to piece a stunning tree skirt.

Holiday Tree Skirt

Dress a tabletop tree with a skirt pieced in traditional blocks and a classic color palette. 

Under the Tree

Sawtooth Stars anchor the tree skirt corners. Omit the center hole to make an easy, festive table topper. 

Shiny Baubles

Fusible ornament appliqués and metallic embellishments combine in a merry and bright tree skirt.

Merry and Bright Tree Skirt

Holiday decorations don't always have to be made in traditional colors. Try a different color palette for modern flair.

