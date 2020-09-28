Free Tree Skirt Patterns
Christmas Star Tree Skirt
Add a handmade touch to your Christmas tree this year. Stitch one of these tree skirt patterns to adorn the bottom of your tree, whether it stands on the floor or a tabletop.
Use basic units to piece a stunning tree skirt.
Holiday Tree Skirt
Dress a tabletop tree with a skirt pieced in traditional blocks and a classic color palette.
Under the Tree
Sawtooth Stars anchor the tree skirt corners. Omit the center hole to make an easy, festive table topper.
Shiny Baubles
Fusible ornament appliqués and metallic embellishments combine in a merry and bright tree skirt.
Merry and Bright Tree Skirt
Holiday decorations don't always have to be made in traditional colors. Try a different color palette for modern flair.