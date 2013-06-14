Flannel Stars and Trees

Flannel quilts are just the right weight to carry to an outdoor event or curl up with by the fireplace, making them the ultimate cover-ups for cool fall days. Designer Peggy Kotek sprinkled 25 pieced blocks-trees, stars, and bow ties-among assorted setting squares to make a generous-size throw.

Designer: Peggy Kotek

Materials

3 yards total assorted medium and dark print, plaid, and stripe flannels in rust, blue, green, purple, black, and brown (blocks, setting squares)

1-1/4 yards total assorted light print, plaid, and stripe flannels in white, cream, and gold (blocks, setting squares)

5/8 yard black-and-gold plaid flannel (binding)

1/4 yard green-and-cream plaid flannel (blocks)

3-1/2 yards backing fabric

61x79" batting

Perle cotton No. 5: brown

Finished quilt: 54-1/2x72-1/2"

Finished blocks: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45 "-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns.

From assorted medium and dark prints, plaids, and stripes, cut:

63--6-1/2" setting squares

From assorted light prints, plaids, and stripes, cut:

20--6-1/2" setting squares

From black-and-gold plaid, cut:

7--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Cut and Assemble Tree Blocks

The following instructions will make one tree block. Repeat to make six tree blocks total. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns.

From one light print or plaid, cut:

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

2--2x3" rectangles

From green-and-cream plaid, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From one medium brown print, cut:

1--1-1/2x2" rectangle

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together the light print or plaid A triangle and the green-and-cream plaid B triangle. Press seam toward B triangle. Add the A reversed triangle to make treetop unit; press as before.

img_flannel-starslg_3.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, join two light print or plaid 2x3" rectangles to medium brown print 1-1/2x2" rectangle to make trunk unit. Press seams toward brown print rectangle.

img_flannel-starslg_3a.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together treetop and trunk units to make a tree block. Press seam in one direction. The tree block should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_flannel-starslg_3b.jpg

Cut and Assemble Star Blocks

The following instructions will make one star block. Repeat to make 12 star blocks total. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns.

From one medium or dark print, plaid, or stripe, cut:

8--2" squares

From a second medium or dark print, plaid, or stripe, cut:

1--3-1/2" square

From one light print or plaid, cut:

4--2x3-1/2" rectangles

4--2" squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each medium or dark print, plaid, or stripe 2" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw the lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under the squares.)

2. Align a marked 2" square with one end of a light print or plaid 2x3-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 4; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle.

img_flannel-starslg_4.jpg

3. Align a second marked 2" square with opposite end of rectangle (Diagram 4; note direction of drawn line). Sew, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The Flying Geese unit should be 2x3-1/2" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make four Flying Geese units total.

5. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out the medium or dark print, plaid, or stripe 3-1/2" square, Flying Geese units, and light print or plaid 2" squares in three rows.

img_flannel-starslg_4a.jpg

6. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward squares. Join rows to make a star block. Press seams in one direction. The star block should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Cut and Assemble Bow Tie Blocks

The following instructions will make one bow tie block. Repeat to make seven bow tie blocks total.

From one medium or dark print, plaid, or stripe, cut:

2--3-1/2" squares

2--2" squares

From one light print, plaid, or stripe, cut:

2--3-1/2" squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each medium or dark print, plaid, or stripe 2" square.

2. Align a marked 2" square with one corner of a light print, plaid, or stripe 3-1/2" square (Diagram 6; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving a 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle to make a pieced unit. The pieced unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second pieced unit.

img_flannel-starslg_5.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together pieced units and two medium or dark print, plaid, or stripe 3-1/2" squares in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a bow tie block. Press seam in one direction. The bow tie block should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_flannel-starslg_5a.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and setting squares in 12 rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

img_flannel-starslg_6.jpg

2. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Tie or quilt as desired. Peggy used a tapestry needle and brown perle cotton to tie each of the blocks and setting squares.

3. Bind with black-and-gold plaid binding strips.