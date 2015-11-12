Fit to Be Tied

Elevate your gift-giving with fabric gift tags that double as keepsake ornaments.

102274387_tree_600.jpg

Christmas Tree Tag

MATERIALS

6" square of pink-and-white stripe

4×6" piece of fusible interfacing

4×6" piece of fusible web

3×5" piece of green print

3×5" piece of white felt

Sewing thread: white

Sewing needle

2" length of printed word ribbon

Sequins: 5 round dark pink, 4 round light pink, 3 round silver, 1 gold star

1⁄4"-diameter grommet: silver

12"-length of baker's twine: white-and-silver

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

CUT FABRICS

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Trace the patterns onto white paper; cut out. Cut the following pieces:

From pink-and-white stripe, cut:

2 of Tag B

From fusible interfacing cut:

1 of Tag B

ASSEMBLE GIFT TAG

1. Trace tree onto the paper side of fusible web; cut out.

2. With fusible side down, press fusible-web shape onto back side of green print. Cut out tree on the lines.

3. Remove paper from fusible-web tree and place tree on white felt; press. Carefully cut around tree, leaving 3 mm of white felt showing around tree.

4. Following manufacturer's instructions and aligning raw edges, fuse interfacing to wrong side of tag front. Topstitch tree to right side of tag front using white sewing thread.

5. Sew sequins to tree front and star sequin to top of tree using white sewing thread. Note: To secure sequins, make stitches through the center of the sequin and over the front of the sequin that resemble the spokes of a wagon wheel.

6. Fold ribbon in half with printed side facing out; press fold. With right sides together, sew tag front and tag back, leaving a 2" opening along right side and inserting folded ribbon in left side seam. Trim the curves; press. Turn right side out and hand-stitch the opening closed. Topstitch around the edges of the tag.

7. Following manufacturer's instructions, attach a grommet to the center top of the tag. Tie baker's twine through the grommet for a hanger.

102274387_delivery_600.jpg

Special Delivery Tag

MATERIALS

9×12" piece of fusible web

6" square of floral print

6" square of taupe linen

9×12" piece of white felt

Sewing needle and thread

3×5" piece of cream solid

Water-soluble marking pen

Embroidery floss: brown

Embroidery needle

3×5" piece of brown print

4" length of twill ribbon: cream-and-red stripe

Fabric glue

4" square of green-and-white stripe

2-1⁄4"-diameter grommets: silver

12" length of baker's twine: silver-and-white

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

ASSEMBLE GIFT TAG

1. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. With fusible side down, press fusible web onto back side of floral print. Trace Tag A pattern onto paper side of fusible web; cut out.

2. With fusible side down, press a separate piece of fusible web onto back of taupe linen. Remove paper; place linen on white felt; press.

3. Remove paper from floral print tag shape and place the shape on taupe linen; press. Carefully cut around tag shape, leaving about 1⁄8" of linen showing around the tag shape. Topstitch tag shape to tag front using matching sewing thread.

4. Using a water-soluble marking pen, trace the pattern onto the cream solid fabric. With fusible side down, press a separate piece of fusible web onto the back side of the cream fabric. Remove paper and press cream fabric onto white felt. Cut out the shape on lines. Using two strands of embroidery floss and an embroidery needle, backstitch the words Special Delivery.

5. With fusible side down, press fusible web onto the back side of the felt-backed embroidered rectangle. Remove paper and press rectangle onto brown print. Carefully cut around rectangle, leaving about 1⁄16" of brown print showing around the rectangle.

6. Cut a V-shape notch at each end of the twill ribbon. Adhere the ribbon to the center of the tag using fabric glue; let dry.

7. Center the cream embroidered rectangle on the tag front with the ribbon running through the center. Topstitch around the cream rectangle.

8. Trace the bird onto the paper side of the fusible web; cut out. With fusible side down, press fusible web onto the back side of the green-and-white stripe fabric. Press green-and-white stripe bird onto white felt. Carefully cut around bird, leaving about 1⁄8" of white felt showing around the bird.

9. Following manufacturer's instructions, insert a grommet through the top of the tag and through one of the bird's wings. Tie twine through the grommet at the top of the tag for a hanger. Thread the twine tails through the grommet in the bird's wing and tie to secure.

102274388_poinsettia_600.jpg

Poinsettia Tag

MATERIALS

6" square of taupe linen

4×6" piece of fusible interfacing

4×6" piece of fusible web

5" square each of three pink prints

9×12" piece of white felt

Sewing thread: white

Sewing needle

3 mm seed beads: pink

1⁄4"-diameter silver grommet

12"-length of baker's twine: white-and-gold

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

CUT FABRICS

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Trace the patterns onto white paper; cut out. Cut the following pieces:

From taupe linen, cut:

2 of Tag A (tag front and tag back)

From fusible interfacing cut:

1 of Tag A

ASSEMBLE GIFT TAG

1. Following manufacturer's instructions and aligning raw edges, fuse interfacing to wrong side of linen tag front. With right sides together, sew tag front and tag back, leaving a 2" opening along one side. Turn right side out and hand-stitch the opening closed. Topstitch around the edges of the tag.

2. Trace small, medium, and large poinsettia onto the paper side of fusible web, leaving 1" between shapes; cut out.

3. With the fusible side down, press one fusible-web shape onto the back side of one print. Repeat with remaining shapes and remaining prints. Cut out shapes on the lines.

4. Remove paper from fusible-web shapes and place the shapes on the white felt; press shapes. Carefully cut around each print, leaving 3 mm of white felt showing around each print.

5. Starting at the center of a flower, topstitch using white sewing thread through center of each petal to the tip, then back to center. Topstitch each poinsettia in this manner.

6. Layer the poinsettias with the largest on the bottom and the smallest on top, offsetting the petals as shown in the photo, above left. Hand-stitch through the center of the stack, then stitch the stack to the front of the tag, offsetting it slightly to the right of center. Sew seed beads to the center of the stack.

7. Following manufacturer's instructions, insert a grommet through the top of the tag. Tie baker's twine through the grommet for a hanger.

102274388_gingerbread_600.jpg

Gingerbread Boy Tag

MATERIALS

6" square of pink-and-cream stripe

4×6" piece of fusible interfacing

9×12" piece of white felt

3" square of tan print

Scrap of green print

2-1⁄8"-length of ribbon: red-and-green

Fabric glue

Sewing thread: white

Needles: sewing and embroidery

Water-soluble marking pen

Embroidery floss: brown

9 sequins: 3 blue, 2 light pink, 4 dark pink

2--7⁄16"-diameter buttons: pink

1⁄4"-diameter grommet: silver

12"-length of baker's twine: green-and-tan

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

CUT FABRICS

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Trace the patterns onto white paper; cut out. Cut the following pieces:

From pink-and-cream stripe, cut:

2 of Tag B

From fusible interfacing, cut:

1 of Tag B

From white felt, cut:

1 of Hat Brim

From scrap of green print, cut:

1 of Hat Crown

ASSEMBLE GIFT TAG

1. Following manufacturer's instructions and aligning raw edges, fuse interfacing to wrong side of pink-and-cream stripe tag front.

2. With the fusible side down, press fusible web onto the back side of the tan print and green print fabrics. Remove paper from tan and green prints and place the pieces on white felt; press.

3. Trace the gingerbread boy onto the felt-backed tan print; cut out. Trace the hat pattern onto the felt-backed green print; cut out.

4. Referring to the photo use fabric glue to attach the gingerbread boy, hat crown, and ribbon to the tag front. Let the glue dry. Topstitch around the tan print gingerbread boy and the green print hat crown using white thread.

5. Using a running stitch and white sewing thread, hand-stitch the hat brim to the bottom of the hat crown and the top of the gingerbread boy's head.

6. Using a water-soluble marking pen and referring to the pattern, draw the gingerbread boy's face. Embroider the face with three strands of brown embroidery floss. Stitch a French knot for each eye, and use backstitches for the smile.

7. Stitch two dark pink sequins to front of the gingerbread boy for buttons. Stitch one light blue sequin to the tip of hat. Stitch remaining sequins to each side of gingerbread boy on the tag front, three to a side. Note: To secure sequins, make stitches through center of a sequin and over the front to resemble the spokes of a wagon wheel.

8. With right sides together, sew tag front and tag back, leaving a 2" opening along one side. Trim the curves; press. Turn right side out and hand-stitch the opening closed. Topstitch around the edges of tag. Sew a button to each end of ribbon.

9. Following manufacturer's instructions, insert a grommet through the top of the tag. Tie baker's twine through the grommet hole for a hanger.

102274388_reindeer_600.jpg

Reindeer Tag

MATERIALS

4×6" piece of green-and-white pinstripe

7" square of fusible web

3×5" piece of brown print

4×6" piece of white felt

Sewing thread: white

Sewing needle

Scallop-edge scissors

Gold metallic thread

1⁄2" jingle bell

1⁄4"-diameter grommet: silver

12"-length of baker's twine: white-and-silver

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

CUT FABRICS

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Trace the patterns onto white paper; cut out. Cut the following pieces:

From green-and-white pinstripe, cut:

1 of Tag A

ASSEMBLE GIFT TAG

1. Trace reindeer onto the paper side of fusible web; cut out. With fusible side down, press fusible-web shape onto the back side of brown print. Cut out the reindeer on the lines.

2. Remove paper from fusible-web reindeer and place the reindeer on the green-and-white pinstripe tag; press.

3. With remaining fusible web, press fusible web, paper side up, onto back of tag. Remove paper from fusible-web tag and place tag on white felt; press. Topstitch around the green-and-white pinstripe tag shape using white sewing thread.

4. Carefully trim the felt around the green-and-white stripe tag using scallop-edge scissors.

5. Thread a jingle bell onto a length of metallic thread. Sew one long stitch across the reindeer's neck for a collar so the bell sits on the tag front. Knot the thread on the back of the tag.