Festival of Trees

If bold and vibrant colors are your style, complete this quick-and-easy wall hanging in time for the holidays. Fresh and funky shades of lemon yellow and lime green, along with jewel-tone decorations, make this a contemporary version of "O Tannenbaum."

Designer: Linda Lum Debono

Materials

9--18×22" pieces (fat quarters) assorted yellow prints (appliqué foundations)

9--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted bright green prints (tree appliqués)

2--6" squares assorted brown prints (tree trunk appliqués)

Scraps of assorted bright pink, red, purple, and blue prints (ornament, garland, and star appliqués)

3⁄4 yard multicolor print (sashing)

1-1⁄2 yards red tone-on-tone (border)

2⁄3 yard multicolor stripe (binding)

3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

55×66" batting

1⁄2 yard lightweight fusible web

Machine-quilting thread to match appliqués

Finished quilt: 48-1⁄4×59-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 11-1⁄4×15"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvage). Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From each yellow print, cut:

1--11-3⁄4×15-1⁄2" rectangle

From each of three bright green prints, cut:

1 each of patterns A, B, and C

From remaining bright green prints, cut:

3 each of patterns G and L

From assorted brown prints, cut:

6 of Pattern D

3 of Pattern M

From assorted bright pink, red, purple, and blue prints, cut:

3 sets of matching H, I, and J patterns

3 each of patterns F, K, and O

15 of Pattern E (3 sets of 5 matching pieces)

15 of Pattern N (3 sets of 5 matching pieces)

From multicolor print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42-1⁄4" sashing strips

12--2-1⁄2×15-1⁄2" sashing strips

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×47" border strips

2--3-1⁄2×53-1⁄2" border strips

From multicolor stripe, cut:

7--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Appliqué Blocks

1. On one yellow print 11-3⁄4×15-1⁄2" rectangle, arrange one each of matching bright green print A, B, and C tree pieces, and brown print D trunk (Tree 1 Appliqué Placement Diagram). Add five matching bright print E ornaments and a bright print F star. Fuse all pieces in place.

100235570_600.jpg

2. Using machine-quilting threads that match each appliqué, machine-satin-stitch around all appliqué edges, working from the bottom layer to the top, to complete a Tree 1 appliqué block.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make three total of Tree 1 appliqué blocks. (For a touch of whimsy, designer Linda Lum DeBono added six bright print E ornaments to one of the blocks.)

4. Referring to Tree 2 Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange a bright green print G tree and a brown print D trunk on a remaining yellow print 11-3⁄4×15-1⁄2" rectangle. Arrange one each of matching bright print H, I, and J garland pieces and a bright print K star. Fuse all pieces in place. Repeat Step 2 to stitch around appliqué edges, completing a Tree 2 appliqué block.

100235571_600.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 to make three total of Tree 2 appliqué blocks.

6. Referring to Tree 3 Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange a bright green print L tree and a brown print M trunk on a remaining yellow print 11-3⁄4×15-1⁄2" rectangle. Add five matching bright print N ornaments and a bright print O star. Fuse all pieces in place. Repeat Step 2 to stitch around appliqué edges, completing a Tree 3 appliqué block.

100235572_600.jpg

7. Repeat Step 6 to make three total of Tree 3 appliqué blocks.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out tree appliqué blocks and multicolor print sashing strips in rows.

100235573_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing strips. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 41-1⁄2×53" including seam allowances.

3. Sew long red tone-on-tone border strips to long edges of quilt center. Sew short red tone-on-tone border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Linda stitched an outline around the appliqués, then filled in the blocks with an allover stipple design. A machine- quilted loop design accents the sashing, and a stipple design sets off the borders (Quilting Diagram).

3. Use multicolor stripe binding strips to bind quilt.