Fabric Holiday Ornaments

Make simple holiday ornaments using holiday-theme fabric, metallic crochet thread, and yo-yos. Stuff the ornaments with more fiberfill and they can double as pincushions.

Inspired by Petal Pincushion Stacks from designer Roseann Meehan Kermes

Project tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

Scraps of assorted red, green, and cream prints

Embroidery floss: red and gold

Cotton or polyester fiberfill

6" gold cord (hanging loop)

Finished ornaments: 4" and 2-1/2" in diameter

Cut Fabrics

These instructions are for making one large ornament. The measurements and patterns in parentheses are for the small ornament. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns A-D and for tips on making and using templates.

From assorted red and green prints, cut:

2--5" squares (3" squares)

1 of Pattern C (D)

Assemble Ornament

1. On wrong side of a red or green print 5" square (3" square), trace around A (B) template with a pencil.

2. With right sides together, layer marked and unmarked red or green print 5" squares. With a small stitch length (1.5–2 millimeters), sew on marked line. Overlap stitches slightly where you begin and end.

3. Trim seam allowance a scant 1/4" beyond stitching line. Clip corners and curves almost to stitching (Diagram 1).

fabric-ornamentslg_3.jpg

4. Decide which print will be the front of the ornament; carefully cut a 3/4"-long slit in the center of the front.

5. Turn right side out through slit. Fill with stuffing; use eraser end of a pencil to poke stuffing into curved edges.

Finish Ornament

1. Using six strands of matching or contrasting floss and a long, sharp needle, insert needle into center of ornament front, then exit center of ornament back (Diagram 2). Bring needle and floss up around an inside curve, then push needle down from front center to back center as before. Continue stitching in the same manner at each inside curve, pulling tightly to indent ornament. Knot securely.

fabric-ornamentslg_4.jpg

2. Turn under 1/4" around red or green print C (D) circle. Using a long running stitch, hand-stitch close to folded edge (Diagram 3); draw up stitches tightly and tie thread ends in a knot to make a yo-yo.

fabric-ornamentslg_4a.jpg

3. Hand-stitch yo-yo to center of ornament front with matching thread.