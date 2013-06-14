Fabric Gift Tags

Designer: Roseann Meehan Kermes

Materials

Materials for Both Tags

Scraps of assorted seasonal fabric prints (tag fronts, backings)

Scraps of thin cotton batting

Lightweight fusible web

Embroidery floss: red, green and white

Cardstock or heavy paper

Desired embellishment materials such as rickrack, buttons, rubber stamping chalk and ink, glitter pen, scrapbooking embellishments

Glue

Adhesive foam

Hole punch

Wave-edge rotary blade or pinking shears

Finished ornaments: About 4" to 6"

img_fabric-giftlg_2.jpg

Cut Fabrics for Stocking Tag

Click on "Download this Project" above for stocking patterns. To use fusible web for making the stocking, complete the following steps. (Patterns are already reversed for fusible web.)

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings.

2. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

3. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of fabrics specified in cutting instructions; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From light green print, cut:

1 of Stocking Pattern A

From backing print, cut:

1 of Stocking Pattern B

From dark green print, cut:

1 each of stocking patterns C and D

From red dot, cut:

2--1-1/2x6-1/2" strips

From fusible web, also cut:

1--1-1/2x6-1/2" strip

Assemble Stocking Tag

1. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse light green print A stocking to scrap of thin cotton batting. Trim batting even with edges of fused stocking. Fuse the B backing piece to batting side of fused stocking.

2. Position dark green print C toe and D heel on fused stocking; fuse in place.

3. With two strands of red embroidery floss, whipstitch toe and heel appliqués to stocking along inner edge.

4. With two strands of red embroidery floss, blanket-stitch around edges of fused stocking.

To make a blanket stitch, bring needle up at A and make a reverse L shape with floss (Blanket Stitch Diagram). Hold floss in place with your thumb and bring needle back down at B. Bring needle up at C to secure stitch. Continue in same manner.

img_fabric-giftlg_3b.jpg

5. Using six strands of green embroidery floss, hand-sew a button on toe of stocking. Securely tie floss in a knot and trim ends to 1/2".

6. Place fusible web 1-1/2x6-1/2" strip on wrong side of one red dot 1-1/2x6-1/2" strip. Fuse in place and peel off paper backing and fuse remaining red dot 1-1/2x6-1/2" strip to other side. Using decorative rotary blade or pinking shears, trim fused strip to 3/4x6". Hand-sew a long basting stitch down center of fused strip and gather to make a 2-1/2"-long ruffle; glue in place along top edge of stocking.

7. Thread six strands of green floss through top right-hand edge of stocking and tie in a knot to make the tag hanger.

8. In a word processing program, type the desired note or the recipient's name and print on ecru cardstock, making sure written area will fit within Stocking Pattern E.

9. Cut out Stocking Pattern E and place over printed cardstock. Trace around pattern edge and cut on drawn line to make the ecru tag. If desired, use rubber stamping ink to ink the edges of the ecru tag.

10. Glue ecru tag to black cardstock and trim 1/8" from edge. Punch a hole in top of tag.

11. Use a small safety pin to pin tag to ruffle. If desired, tie three 5" lengths of baby rickrack around safety pin. Secure bottom of tag to stocking front with adhesive foam.

img_fabric-giftlg_4-5_0.jpg

Cut Fabrics for Ornament Tag

Click on "Download this Project" above for ornament patterns. To use fusible web for making the ornament, complete the following steps. (Patterns are already reversed for fusible web.)

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings.

2. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

3. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong side of fabrics specified in cutting instructions; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From each of multicolor stripe and green print, cut:

1--2-3/4x5" strip

From red dot, cut:

1 of Ornament Pattern B

From black cardstock, cut:

1 of Ornament Pattern C

From backing print, cut:

1 of Ornament Pattern A

Assemble Ornament Tag

1. Sew together multicolor stripe and green print 2-3/4x5" strips along long edge.

2. Prepare a fusible-web Ornament Pattern A circle according to steps 1 and 2 of Cut Fabrics. Press fusible-web circle onto wrong side of joined strips, aligning dotted line with seam line. Cut out pieced fabric circle on drawn line and peel off paper backing.

3. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieced fabric circle to scrap of thin cotton batting. Trim batting even with edges of fused circle. Fuse the A backing piece to batting side of fused circle.

4. Position red dot B band on fused circle, covering the seam line; fuse in place.

5. With two strands of white embroidery floss, whipstitch band to fused circle.

6. With two strands of white embroidery floss, blanket-stitch around edge of fused circle.

7. In a word processing program, type the recipient's name with multiple font styles to fill a 2"-square space. Print on ecru cardstock and cut out the desired letter shape. If desired, use rubber stamping ink to ink the edges of the ecru letter.

8. Glue ecru letter to black cardstock and trim 1/8" from edge. Place in center of band and secure with adhesive foam.

9. Using six strands of red embroidery floss, hand-sew four buttons to band. Securely tie floss in a knot and trim ends to 1/4".

10. Decorate black cardstock C ornament top with a silver glitter pen if desired, then fold on dashed line. Place bottom ends of ornament top over fused circle and glue in place.