Inspired by: Tree Farm from designer Wendy Sheppard

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Materials for One Stocking

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/2 yard cream linen (stocking body, block, loop)

10" square green plaid (block)

5" square solid brown (block)

1/2 yard red plaid (lining, cuff)

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From cream linen, cut:

1 each of patterns A, B, and C

of patterns A, B, and C 1—2×5" rectangle

2—2×3-1/2" rectangles

4—2×3" rectangles

2—2×2-1/2" rectangles

From green plaid, cut:

1—2×5-1/2" rectangle

1—2×4-1/2" rectangle

1—2×3-1/2" rectangle

From solid brown, cut:

1—1-1/2×2" rectangle

From red plaid, cut:

1 each of patterns C and C reversed

of patterns C and C reversed 1—5×15" rectangle

Assemble Tree Block

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, place one end of a cream linen 2×3-1/2" rectangle atop one end of green plaid 2×3-1/2" rectangle; align edges. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on cream linen rectangle. Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1/4". Repeat with remaining cream linen 2×3-1/2" rectangle and opposite end of green plaid rectangle to make Unit A (Diagram 2). The unit should be 2×6-1/2" including seam allowances.

Evergreen Stocking

Evergreen Stocking

2. Referring to Diagram 3, repeat Step 1 with two cream linen 2×3" rectangles and green plaid 2×4-1/2" rectangle to make Unit B. The unit should be 2×6-1/2" including seam allowances.

Evergreen Stocking

3. Referring to Diagram 4, repeat Step 1 with cream linen 2×2-1/2" rectangles and green plaid 2×5-1/2" rectangle to make Unit C. The unit should be 2×6-1/2" including seam allowances.

Evergreen Stocking

4. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together remaining cream linen 2×3" rectangles and solid brown 1-1/2×2" rectangle to make Unit D. The unit should be 2×6-1/2" including seam allowances.

Evergreen Stocking

5. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out units A–D; join to make a tree block. The block should be 6-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Evergreen Stocking

Assemble Stocking Body

1. Referring to Diagram 7, lay out cream linen A piece, tree block, and cream linen B piece. Sew together to make stocking front; press seams away from tree block.

Evergreen Stocking

2. With right sides together and leaving top edge open, sew together stocking front and cream linen C piece to make stocking body. Turn right side out.

Make Cuff and Loop

1. With right side inside, fold red plaid 5×15" rectangle in half widthwise to make a 5×71⁄ 2 " rectangle. Sew short edges together with a 1/4" seam allowance to make a tube (Diagram 8). Press seam in one direction. With wrong side inside, fold in half to make cuff. Topstitch folded edge, if desired.

Evergreen Stocking

2. With wrong side inside, fold cream linen 2×5" rectangle in half lengthwise, crease to mark center, and unfold. Fold raw edges in to meet at center. Refold strip in half. Topstitch along folds through all layers to make loop strip (Diagram 9).

Evergreen Stocking

Finish Stocking

1. With right sides together, sew together red plaid C and C reversed pieces, leaving top edge open and a 4" opening for turning in a straight edge, to make stocking lining (Diagram 10). Do not turn right side out.

Evergreen Stocking

2. Slip cuff, folded edge down, over stocking body. Align top raw edges and align cuff seam with heel-side seam (Diagram 11). Fold loop strip in half. Align loop raw edges with cuff raw edges at seam; baste in place.

Evergreen Stocking

3. With right sides together, insert stocking body in stocking lining (Diagram 12). Sew together top raw edges, stitching through all layers. Turn right side out through opening in lining; hand-sew opening in lining closed. Insert lining into stocking to complete stocking.