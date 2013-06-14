Easy Christmas Tree Ornaments
Create traditional and elegant ornaments to decorate your Christmas tree or give as handmade gifts. Simple embroidery and embellishments set these hanging beauties apart.
Seasonal Scene Ornaments
Make a set of festive ornaments with fusible appliqué, simple embroidery stitches, and fabric scraps.
Sweet Tweets
Craft two-tone birds with simple embroidery stitches and a variety of ribbons and beads.
We Love Ornaments
Make a list and check it twice for must-have holiday ornaments you can finish in a snap using festive novelty prints.
Playful Snowman Ornament
Put felt scraps to good use by turning them into merry snowmen ornaments and package trims. Assembled with a simple blanket stitch, the stuffed threesome wears vibrant stocking caps instead of traditional top hats. Felt strips tied around the necks and pom-poms on the caps finish the little guys in style.
No-Sew Bright Ornaments
Craft jiffy, no-sew tree trimmings from splashy fabric. Choose a favorite holiday print or use scraps of leftover fabric for one-of-a-kind ornaments.
Pretty Fabric Ornament
Finish ornaments in a snap for perfect tree decorations or gifts!
Get the ornament template here.
Icy Snowflakes
Dress up snowflake ornaments with frosty beads and metallic embroidery floss. Hang a blizzard for a glittery tree or string on thread for a cute garland.
Holiday Time Ornaments
It's never too soon to get a jump on the holidays--for yourself or for those on your gift list. This year, consider a quartet of easy ornaments that combine embroidery and embellishing. Stitch up the season!
Heartfelt Ornaments
Spread your love this holiday season with heart shapes that brighten a bowl, your tree, and gift packages. Iron-on fabric scraps and a few embroidery stitches make the ornaments easy to craft in multiples.
Peppermint Swirl Ornament
To put a sweet spin on your holiday decorating, trim your tree or packages with peppermint ornaments.
Sparkle and Shine Ornaments
Put a snowy day to good use by whipping up these sparkly star ornaments. In the twinkle of an eye, you'll be ready to trim the tree.
Season's Best Ornaments
Celebrate the warmth of the holiday season with these quick-to-stitch wool ornaments.
Merry Embroidered Ornaments
Whether you hang them on the tree or hand them out as special gifts, these redwork ornaments will deliver loads of Christmas joy.
Blue Yule Mitten Ornaments
Crazy-quilt mittens make pretty ornaments. They're unexpected ways to conceal gift cards and cash gifts, too. With little pieces of fleece and velour and some sparkling embroidery, you can stitch an identical pair.