Easy Christmas Tree Ornaments

American Patchwork & Quilting Editors

Create traditional and elegant ornaments to decorate your Christmas tree or give as handmade gifts. Simple embroidery and embellishments set these hanging beauties apart.

Start Slideshow

1 of 14

Seasonal Scene Ornaments

Make a set of festive ornaments with fusible appliqué, simple embroidery stitches, and fabric scraps.

Get the free patterns here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

Sweet Tweets

Craft two-tone birds with simple embroidery stitches and a variety of ribbons and beads.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

3 of 14

We Love Ornaments

Make a list and check it twice for must-have holiday ornaments you can finish in a snap using festive novelty prints.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Advertisement

4 of 14

Playful Snowman Ornament

Put felt scraps to good use by turning them into merry snowmen ornaments and package trims. Assembled with a simple blanket stitch, the stuffed threesome wears vibrant stocking caps instead of traditional top hats. Felt strips tied around the necks and pom-poms on the caps finish the little guys in style.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

5 of 14

No-Sew Bright Ornaments

Craft jiffy, no-sew tree trimmings from splashy fabric. Choose a favorite holiday print or use scraps of leftover fabric for one-of-a-kind ornaments.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

6 of 14

Pretty Fabric Ornament

Finish ornaments in a snap for perfect tree decorations or gifts!

Get the ornament template here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 14

Icy Snowflakes

Dress up snowflake ornaments with frosty beads and metallic embroidery floss. Hang a blizzard for a glittery tree or string on thread for a cute garland.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

8 of 14

Holiday Time Ornaments

It's never too soon to get a jump on the holidays--for yourself or for those on your gift list. This year, consider a quartet of easy ornaments that combine embroidery and embellishing. Stitch up the season!

Get the free ornament pattern here.

9 of 14

Heartfelt Ornaments

Spread your love this holiday season with heart shapes that brighten a bowl, your tree, and gift packages. Iron-on fabric scraps and a few embroidery stitches make the ornaments easy to craft in multiples.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 14

Peppermint Swirl Ornament

To put a sweet spin on your holiday decorating, trim your tree or packages with peppermint ornaments.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

11 of 14

Sparkle and Shine Ornaments

Put a snowy day to good use by whipping up these sparkly star ornaments. In the twinkle of an eye, you'll be ready to trim the tree.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

12 of 14

Season's Best Ornaments

Celebrate the warmth of the holiday season with these quick-to-stitch wool ornaments.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 14

Merry Embroidered Ornaments

Whether you hang them on the tree or hand them out as special gifts, these redwork ornaments will deliver loads of Christmas joy.

Get the free ornament patterns here.

14 of 14

Blue Yule Mitten Ornaments

Crazy-quilt mittens make pretty ornaments. They're unexpected ways to conceal gift cards and cash gifts, too. With little pieces of fleece and velour and some sparkling embroidery, you can stitch an identical pair.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By American Patchwork & Quilting Editors