Easy Christmas Stocking

Stitch stockings up quickly, then fill them with surprises for the whole family. See our tips for using pattern templates to speed up the sewing process!

Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily here from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.