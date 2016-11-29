Easy Christmas Stocking

Pick your favorite holiday fabric for easy stockings you can make in a night!

November 29, 2016
Advertisement

Stitch stockings up quickly, then fill them with surprises for the whole family. See our tips for using pattern templates to speed up the sewing process!

Get the free pattern here.

Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily here from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.

The 25 Days of Quiltmas video series is brought to you by: BenartexBERNINAThe Grace Company, and The Warm Company. Visit their websites for more products that make holiday sewing easy and fun!

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com