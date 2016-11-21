Easy Christmas Garland
Showcase favorite holiday fabric in a cute garland that's perfect for decorating your fireplace, your buffet table, or your mantel!
Turn simple fabric rectangles and baker's twine into a festive garland that you can use year after year!
