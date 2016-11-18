Easy Christmas Apron

Baking is an essential part of the holidays -- and you should look stylish while you do it! Learn how to add a pocket to a store-bought or handmade apron using a blind-stitch foot.

Embellish a handmade or store-bought apron with a pocket that can hold small kitchen items. It's a fun item to give as a gift (stuff the pocket with fun surprises) or to wear yourself while making holiday treats.

Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.