Easiest Fabric Ornament

Make a list and check it twice for must-have holiday ornaments you can finish in a snap using festive novelty prints. Fabrics are from the Holiday Hoot Flannel collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott .

Materials

3-1/2" square fabric (ornament back)

3-1/2" square fabric (ornament front)

3-1/2" square batting

6" length of ribbon: (hanger)

Pinking shears

Finished ornament: 3" diameter

Assemble Ornament

Click on "Download this Pattern" above for ornament template.

1. Layer ornament back right side down, batting, and ornament front right side up.

img_4995new-525x405.jpg

2. Using the circle template, trace around the circle with a marking tool. Pin all layers in place if desired.

img_4996new-525x459.jpg

3. Using a decorative stitch on your sewing machine (we used a zigzag stitch), sew layers together about 1⁄4" from edge of each circle.

img_5000new-525x582.jpg

4. Using pinking shears, trim around edge of the circle, cutting through all layers, to make an ornament.