Easiest Fabric Ornament
Make a list and check it twice for must-have holiday ornaments you can finish in a snap using festive novelty prints. Fabrics are from the Holiday Hoot Flannel collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott.
Materials
- 3-1/2" square fabric (ornament back)
- 3-1/2" square fabric (ornament front)
- 3-1/2" square batting
- 6" length of ribbon: (hanger)
- Pinking shears
Finished ornament: 3" diameter
Assemble Ornament
Click on "Download this Pattern" above for ornament template.
1. Layer ornament back right side down, batting, and ornament front right side up.
2. Using the circle template, trace around the circle with a marking tool. Pin all layers in place if desired.
3. Using a decorative stitch on your sewing machine (we used a zigzag stitch), sew layers together about 1⁄4" from edge of each circle.
4. Using pinking shears, trim around edge of the circle, cutting through all layers, to make an ornament.
5. Fold a 6"-long piece of ribbon in half. Position raw ends on ornament back about 3/8" from top edge of unit. To attach hanger and complete ornament, hand-stitch ribbon ends securely to back and batting only, making sure no stitches show on front of ornament.