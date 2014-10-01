Deck the Wall

Decorate for the season with a festive, quick-to-make wall hanging or table runner. What makes it even easier? The featured ornaments are fussy-cut, not appliquéd!

Designer: Debbie Beaves

Materials

5⁄8 yard red tone-on-tone (blocks, sashing, border, binding)

1⁄4 yard green tone-on-tone (blocks, sashing, border)

1⁄8 yard lime green tone-on-tone (blocks, sashing, border)

3⁄8 yard white dot (sashing, border)

1⁄3 yard Christmas ornament print (block centers)

1⁄4 yard green circle print (blocks)

1⁄8 yard red circle print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard striped damask (border)

1-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

27×51" batting

Finished quilt: 18-1⁄2×42-1⁄2"

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

24--3-1⁄2" squares

8--2" squares

From green tone-on-tone, cut:

20--3-1⁄2" squares

4--2" squares

From lime green tone-on-tone, cut:

16--2" squares

From white dot, cut:

6--2×12-1⁄2" strips

6--2×9-1⁄2" strips

16--2" squares

From Christmas ornament print, fussy-cut:

3--6-1⁄2" squares with desired designs centered

From green circle print, cut:

4--2×9-1⁄2" strips

4--2×6-1⁄2" strips

From red circle print, cut:

2--2×9-1⁄2" strips

2--2×6-1⁄2" strips

From striped damask, cut:

8--3-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangles

Mark Squares

Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of all red tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2" squares and 2" squares, 16 green tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2" squares, all green tone-on-tone 2" squares, all lime green tone-on-tone 2" squares, and all white dot 2" squares.

Assemble Blocks

1. Align a marked red tone-on-tone 2" square with one corner of a Christmas ornament print 6-1⁄2" square (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. Repeat with each remaining corner to make red block center. The block center should still be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100681154_d1_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make a second red block center.

3. Using marked green tone-on-tone 2" squares and remaining Christmas ornament print 6-1⁄2" square, repeat Step 1 to make a green block center (Diagram 2).

100681155_d2_600.jpg

4. Sew green circle print 2×6-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of a red block center (Diagram 3). Add green circle print 2×9-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward green circle print strips.

100681156_d3_600.jpg

5. Align a marked red tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2" square with one corner of Step 4 unit (Diagram 3; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. Repeat with each remaining corner to make a red block (Diagram 4). The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100681157_d4_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 4 and 5 to make a second red block.

7. Using red circle print 2×6-1⁄2" and 2×9-1⁄2" strips, green block center, and marked green tone-on-tone 31⁄2" squares, repeat steps 4 and 5 to make a green block (Diagram 5).

100681158_d5_600.jpg

Add Sashing

1. Sew white dot 2×9-1⁄2" strips to opposite edges of a red block. Add white dot 2×12-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward white dot strips. Align a marked green tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2" square with one corner of block (Diagram 6; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward green tone-on-tone. Repeat with each remaining corner of block.

100681159_d6_600.jpg

2. Align a marked lime green tone-on-tone 2" square with one corner of Step 1 block. Stitch, trim, and press as before, pressing seams toward lime green tone-on-tone. Repeat with each remaining corner to make a sashed red block (Diagram 7). The sashed red block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100681160_d7_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a second sashed red block.

4. Using green block, remaining white dot 2×9-1⁄2" and 2×12-1⁄2" strips, four marked red tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2" squares, and four marked white dot 2" squares, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make a sashed green block, pressing seams away from red tone-on-tone and white dot (middle block in Quilt Assembly Diagram).

100681163_qad_600_0.jpg

Assemble Border Units

1. Referring to Diagram 8, align a marked red tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2" square with each end of a striped damask 3-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle. Stitch, trim, and press as before, pressing seams away from red tone-on-tone. Align marked white dot 2" squares with red corners. Stitch, trim, and press as before, pressing seams away from white dot, to make a red border rectangle. The red border rectangle should still be 3-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make six red border rectangles total.

100681161_d8_600.jpg

2. Using marked green tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2" squares, marked lime green tone-on-tone 2" squares, and remaining striped damask 3-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat Step 1 to make two green border rectangles, pressing seams toward green tone-on-tone and lime green tone-on-tone.

3. Align a marked lime green 2" square with one corner of an unmarked green tone-on-tone 3-1⁄2" square (Diagram 9; note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a border square. The border square should still be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four border squares total.

100681162_d9_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out border squares, border rectangles, and sashed blocks in five horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt top; press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Mary Ann Spada machine-quilted the featured quilt in the ditch. Referring to Diagram 10, trim corner units diagonally.

100681246_d10_600.jpg