Darned Cute

Hang up a stocking-with or without a mantel-this holiday season by making a fusible, framed treat.

Designer: Avis Shirer of Joined at the Hip

Materials

9×22" piece (fat eighth) army green felted wool (background appliqué)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) red plaid (appliqué foundation)

Scraps of red, green, and camel check felted wool (stocking and leaf appliqués)

9×22" piece (fat eighth) off-white felted wool (stocking appliqué)

1⁄4 yard black tone-on-tone print (binding)

1⁄2 yard backing fabric

12×23" batting

6­-3⁄8"-diameter red buttons

Perle cotton No. 8: light brown and green

Lightweight fusible web

Pinking shears

Purchased mat and frame

Finished quilt: 7-1⁄2×18-1⁄2"

Unless otherwise specified, quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Felted wool (available in many quilt shops) doesn't fray, so there is no need to turn under the edges of these appliqué pieces. If you want to felt your own wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry it on high heat and steam-press.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay the fusible web, paper side up, over the patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside the traced lines. (To make appliqués with less bulk, also cut out the inside of each fusible-web shape, cutting roughly 1⁄4" inside the traced lines.)

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible-web shapes onto the backs of the designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From army green wool, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From red plaid, cut:

1--7-1⁄2×18 -1⁄2" rectangle

From red wool, cut:

1--2×3" rectangle

From camel check wool, cut:

1 each of patterns C, D, E, and F

From off-white wool, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From black tone-on-tone print, cut:

2--2 -1⁄2×42" binding strips

From fusible web, cut:

1--2×3" rectangle

100820503_600_1.jpg

Appliqué Stocking

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position army green wool A piece on red plaid 7-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" appliqué foundation; fuse in place.

100234617_600.jpg

2. Press the fusible web 2×3" rectangle onto back of red wool 2×3" rectangle; let cool. Cut fused rectangle into five 1⁄4×2 -1⁄8" strips; peel off paper backings.

3. Referring to photograph, and Appliqué Placement Diagram, position the off-white wool B stocking; camel check wool C cuff, D loop, E heel, and F toe; and the red wool strips onto the appliqué background. Fuse all pieces in place.

4. Using threads that match the appliqué pieces and working from the bottom layer to the top, machine-blanket-stitch around each appliqué piece.

5. Using light brown perle cotton, embroider six evenly spaced, long straight stitches from the bottom of the cuff to the top. Make lengthened cross-stitches over the heel and toe appliqués where they join stocking. To cross-stitch, pull needle up at A (Cross-Stitch Diagram). Insert it back into fabric at B and bring it up at C, then push needle down again at D.

100234618_600.jpg

6. Using pinking shears, cut six G holly leaves from green wool. Arrange three leaves each at opposite corners of army green wool background; pin. Backstitch the centerline vein of each leaf with green perle cotton. To backstitch, pull needle up at A (Backstitch Diagram). Insert it back into fabric at B and bring it up at C. Push needle down again at D, and bring it up at E. Continue in same manner.

100222438_600.jpg

7. Use red thread to hand-sew red buttons on leaves for holly berries.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Avis did not quilt this project, but it could be quilted, if desired.

2. Bind with black tone-on-tone print binding strips.