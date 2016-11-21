Creative Gift Wrap
Get creative with fabric scraps, ribbon, and decorative machine stitching for gift wrap that's almost too pretty to open!
Turn fabric into ruffles or flowers for cute gift toppers! Or use decorative stitches on ribbon for festive wrap that adds a handmade touch to store-bought gifts.
Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.
The 25 Days of Quiltmas video series is brought to you by: Benartex, BERNINA, The Grace Company, and The Warm Company. Visit their websites for more products that make holiday sewing easy and fun!