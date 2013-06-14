Handmade Christmas Stockings
Handmade stockings make meaningful gifts for family and friends. Or make them to match your holiday decor for cute mantel decorations.
By the Chimney With Care
These stockings are perfect for containing small gifts or enhancing your seasonal decor.
Stocking Up
Customize a basic stocking pattern with fabric choices, quilting variations, and cuff or facing options in your style or the recipient's style.
Chimney Charmers
Festive foundation-pieced trees adorn a pair of stockings. Make several in seasonal colors to decorate your mantel.
Spiral Stockings
Don't let the sight of all these small pieces scare you. They're actually cut big enough to handle easily, then trimmed to size after they're sewn in place.
Darned Cute
Hang up a stocking-with or without a mantel-this holiday season by making a fusible, framed treat.
Christmas Trim Stocking
Add sweet pleats to a Christmas stocking. Floral pinks and red polka-dot prints make for an unexpected seasonal color palette.
The Easiest Stocking
Stockings don't have to be elaborate patchwork. For a simple option that comes together quickly, embellish a basic sock pattern with fusible shapes that use up your scraps.
Yo-Yo Stocking
Easy-to-make yo-yos add bursts of cheery color to this seasonal stocking.
Joyful Stocking
Set aside a few hours to adorn the mantel with stockings styled for everyone in the family.
Comfort and Joy Stocking Pillows
Tuck tiny treats or a few Christmas greens in the tops of the stockings embellishing these fresh-for-the-season pillows.
Winter Stocking Ornament
Embellish a handmade stocking ornament with bits of ribbon and beads. The ornament has a small pocket, just the right size for a gift card or money.