Handmade Christmas Stockings

Updated September 23, 2021

Handmade stockings make meaningful gifts for family and friends. Or make them to match your holiday decor for cute mantel decorations.

By the Chimney With Care

These stockings are perfect for containing small gifts or enhancing your seasonal decor.

Get the free stocking pattern here.

Stocking Up

Customize a basic stocking pattern with fabric choices, quilting variations, and cuff or facing options in your style or the recipient's style.

Get the free patterns here.

Chimney Charmers

Festive foundation-pieced trees adorn a pair of stockings. Make several in seasonal colors to decorate your mantel.

Get the free stocking pattern here.

Spiral Stockings

Don't let the sight of all these small pieces scare you. They're actually cut big enough to handle easily, then trimmed to size after they're sewn in place.

Get the free stocking pattern here.

Darned Cute

Hang up a stocking-with or without a mantel-this holiday season by making a fusible, framed treat.

Get the free pattern here.

Christmas Trim Stocking

Add sweet pleats to a Christmas stocking. Floral pinks and red polka-dot prints make for an unexpected seasonal color palette.

Get the free stocking pattern here.

The Easiest Stocking

Stockings don't have to be elaborate patchwork. For a simple option that comes together quickly, embellish a basic sock pattern with fusible shapes that use up your scraps.

Get the stocking and tree applique patterns here.

Yo-Yo Stocking

Easy-to-make yo-yos add bursts of cheery color to this seasonal stocking.

Get the free stocking pattern here.

Joyful Stocking

Set aside a few hours to adorn the mantel with stockings styled for everyone in the family.

Get the free stocking pattern here.

Comfort and Joy Stocking Pillows

Tuck tiny treats or a few Christmas greens in the tops of the stockings embellishing these fresh-for-the-season pillows.

Get the free pillow pattern here.

Winter Stocking Ornament

Embellish a handmade stocking ornament with bits of ribbon and beads. The ornament has a small pocket, just the right size for a gift card or money.

Get the free ornament pattern here.

