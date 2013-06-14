Christmas Trim Stocking

Add sweet pleats to a Christmas stocking. Floral pinks and red polka-dot prints make for an unexpected seasonal color palette.

Designer: Linda Lum DeBono

Materials

3⁄4 yard pink floral

1⁄4 yard red-and-black dot

1 yard lining fabric

25x34" batting or crafts fleece

1⁄2 yard 5⁄8"-wide black-and-white check, wire-edge ribbon

Clear monofilament thread

Finished stocking: 12x23"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download the Project" above for patterns.

From pink floral, cut:

1 each of Patterns A and A reversed

From red-and-black dot, cut:

5--3-1⁄4×14" strips

From lining fabric, cut:

1 each of Stocking Patterns A and A reversed

Assemble Stocking

1. Layer stocking batting pieces on wrong side of stocking front A piece and pink floral A reversed stocking back. Machine-baste a scant 1⁄4" from edges. Machine-quilt front and back as desired using clear monofilament thread.

2. Fold each red-and-black dot strip in half lengthwise with wrong sides together; press. Topstitch a scant 1⁄4" from long raw edge. Press under 1⁄4" along long raw edge of four strips. (The fifth strip is the top cuff strip.) Pleat all five strips, pinning a 1⁄4" pleat every 1-3⁄8".

3. Center pleated cuff strip along top edge of stocking front, matching raw edges; baste in place. Center remaining strips across stocking front, see photo. Topstitch 1⁄8" from top of each pleated edge. Trim away excess fabric at stocking side edges.

4. Sew together stocking front and lining A reversed piece along straight edge (Diagram 2). Repeat for stocking back and lining A piece. Open each shape flat and press seams toward lining. Layer a front/lining piece on top of a back/lining piece.

yo-yo-stockinglg_4B.jpg

5. Sew together front/lining piece and back/lining piece, leaving an opening for turning in the lining (Diagram 3). Clip into seam allowance at 1⁄4" intervals at curves. Turn stocking right side out through opening; press. Sew opening closed. Insert lining into stocking. Topstitch 1⁄8" from edge around top of stocking.

yo-yo-stockinglg_4C.jpg