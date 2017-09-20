Christmas Place Mat
Don't stress this holiday season! This place mat is so quick to make, you'll be able to stitch up a set between Christmas shopping and family time. Fabrics are from the Tole Christmas collection by Gina Martin for Moda Fabrics.
Materials for One Place Mat
- 18x21" piece (fat quarter) print for place mat backing
- 9 assorted print 2-1/2x14" strips for place mat top
- 1/4 yard dot or print for place mat binding
- 14x20" piece thin quilt batting
- Quilt basting spray (optional)
- Water-soluble marking pen
Finished place mat: 18x12"
Sew this project with 1/4" seams. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Cut the Fabrics
From backing fabric, cut:
- 1--14x20" rectangle
From binding fabric, cut:
- 2--2-1/2x42" strips
Assemble and Quilt the Place Mat
1. Lay backing fabric rectangle on work surface with right side down.
2. Place thin quilt batting piece on top. (If desired, use quilt-basting spray to secure the layers together.)
3. Using water-soluble marking pen, mark a line 2-1/2" from left short edge.
4. Align one print 2-1/2x14" strip, right side up, between the left short edge and the drawn line.
5. Place a second print 2-1/2x14" strip, right side down, atop the first strip.
6. Sew together along one edge through all layers.
TIP: Use a walking foot attachment on your machine during the construction to avoid puckers on the placemat front and back. With a walking foot, all layers of fabric move through machine at the same speed.
7. Finger-press the top strip open.
8. Continue adding assorted print strips in same manner, one at a time, finger pressing each open, until all nine strips have been added.
9. Finger-press ninth strip open. Press unit flat.
10. Centering strips, trim unit to make an 18x12" place mat top.
11. Machine baste around outer edges of place mat top about 1/8" from cut edges.
12. To bind and finish the edges of place mat use the 2-1/2x42" binding strips.