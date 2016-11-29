Christmas Cocktail Napkins

Holiday drinks and dessert won't be complete without these festive cocktail napkins.

November 29, 2016
These DIY napkins are so simple to make and wash easily for a quick clean-up! Bundle a few together for a fast hostess gift or use them to add a handmade touch to your holiday table.

Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily here from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.

