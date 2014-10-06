Christmas Candy

Floral fabric turns into holiday sweets when you fussy-cut pieces and combine them into kaleidoscopic swirls.

Designer: Tammy Kelly

Materials

1-5⁄8 yards pink-and-green floral (Choose a large-scale floral with multiple motifs to produce interesting kaleidoscope designs.)

2--1⁄2-yard pieces assorted green prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard gold stripe (blocks)

3--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted red prints (blocks)

3--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted gold prints (blocks)

1⁄8 yard red tone-on-tone (inner border)

1⁄8 yard yellow tone-on-tone (middle border)

1-1⁄8 yards light green print (outer border, binding)

3 yards backing fabric

53" square batting

Finished quilt: 46-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 12" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

For each block, fussy-cut Pattern B from eight identical floral 4×5" rectangles to achieve the kaleidoscope effect in the center.

For each block, fussy-cut Pattern B from eight identical floral 4×5" rectangles to achieve the kaleidoscope effect in the center.

To make quilt top assembly easier, read through the instructions before you begin to sew. Then, referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out all the pieces to ensure kaleidoscopes form where block corners meet.

From pink-and-green floral, fussy-cut:

72 of Pattern B (9 sets of 8 matching pieces)

From remaining pink-and-green floral, cut:

16 of Pattern B

From each green print, cut:

4--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 triangles total

8 of Pattern B

From gold stripe, cut:

6--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 12 triangles total (cut triangles so stripes run in the same direction; see Diagram 3 for direction stripes are oriented in featured quilt)

From each of red print No. 1 and No. 2, cut:

4--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 triangles total

From red print No. 3, cut:

2--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 triangles total

From each gold print, cut:

4--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 24 triangles total

From red tone-on-tone, cut:

2--1×37-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1×36-1⁄2" inner border strips

From yellow tone-on-tone, cut:

2--1×38-1⁄2" middle border strips

2--1×37-1⁄2" middle border strips

From light green print, cut:

5--4-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Make Triangle Units

1. Sew together two matching fussy-cut pink-and-green floral B pieces to make a floral triangle unit (Diagram 1). Press seam open. Repeat to make 36 floral triangle units total (nine sets of four matching triangle units).

100572833_d1_600.jpg

2. Join a pink-and-green floral B piece and a green print B piece to make a green triangle unit (Diagram 2). Press seam open. Repeat to make 16 green triangle units total. (Be sure to join the B pieces on the same side so fabrics will alternate when they are later sewn into a circle.)

100572834_d2_600.jpg

Assemble and Trim Triangle-Squares

1. Sew together a gold stripe triangle and a red print No. 1 triangle to make a red/stripe triangle-square (Diagram 3). The triangle-square should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100572835_d3_600_0.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make eight red/stripe triangle-squares total.

3. Using gold print No. 1 triangles and red print No. 2 triangles, repeat Step 1 to make eight red/gold triangle-squares.

4. Using remaining gold stripe triangles and the red print No. 3 triangles, repeat Step 1 to make four red/stripe triangle-squares.

5. Using green print No. 1 triangles and gold print No. 2 triangles, repeat Step 1 to make eight green/gold triangle-squares. Using green print No. 2 triangles and gold print No. 3 triangles, repeat Step 1 to make a second set of eight green/gold triangle-squares.

6. Place Pattern A template on red print half of a red/stripe triangle-square and trace the curved edge; cut on marked line (Diagram 4). To mark center point of trimmed edge, fold triangle-square in half and finger-press.

100572836_d4_600.jpg

7. Repeat Step 6 to trim and mark red print halves of each red/stripe and red/gold triangle-square and green print half of each green/gold triangle-square.

Assemble Blocks

1. Layer a floral triangle unit on red print corner of a trimmed red/stripe triangle-square; use a pin to match triangle unit seam with marked center point on triangle-square (Diagram 5).

100572837_d5_600.jpg

2. Place a pin at each end of seam; pin generously in between, picking up only a few threads at a time, until pieces fit together smoothly (Diagram 6). Sew, removing each pin just before needle reaches it; press seam toward triangle unit.

100572838_d6_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to add a floral triangle unit to each of four matching red/stripe triangle-squares.

4. Referring to Assemble and Trim Triangle-Squares, Step 6, use Pattern A to trim gold stripe half of a red/stripe triangle-square. Then repeat Step 2 to add a green triangle unit to trimmed triangle-square (Diagram 7).

100572839_d7_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together four red/stripe triangle-squares in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make an A block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100572840_d8_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1 through 5 to make two A blocks total using red/stripe triangle-squares. Then repeat steps 1 through 5 to make two A blocks using red/gold triangle-squares.

7. Referring to Diagram 9, lay out four matching floral triangle units, four matching green/gold triangle-squares, and two green triangle units. Repeat steps 1 through 5, adding a green triangle unit to two gold print halves, to make a B block. Repeat to make four B blocks total.

100572841_d9_600.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 10, lay out four matching floral triangle units, four matching red/stripe triangle-squares, and four green triangle units. Repeat steps 1 through 5, adding a green triangle unit to each gold print half, to make a C block.

100572842_d10_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows, paying attention to block placement and rotation so floral and green print triangle units form secondary spirals when rows are sewn together.

100572843_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew short middle border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

3. Cut and piece light green print 4-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2×46-1⁄2 outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2×38-1⁄2 outer border strips

4. Sew short outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Sew long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Linda DeVries machine-quilted a feather motif around the pieced floral center and in the corner triangles of each block and a spinning swirl in the outer border (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with light green print binding strips.