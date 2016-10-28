By the Chimney with Care

Designer: Vanessa Goertzen of Lella Boutique

Materials for One Stocking

2--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) contrasting prints (pieced stocking front)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) coordinating print (stocking back)

5⁄8 yard print (lining/cuff)

Lightweight fusible interfacing (such as Heat n Bond Non-Woven Fusible Featherweight interfacing)

21×30" lightweight cotton batting

Finished stocking: 11-1⁄4 ×18-3⁄8"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 3⁄8" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for the Stocking and Triangle patterns. To make a complete Stocking Pattern, trace pattern onto a large sheet of paper, extending top edge 9-1⁄2", and cut out.

From each of two contrasting prints, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×21" strips, using the Triangle Pattern to cut 11 triangles from each strip for 132 triangles total (66 from each print)

From scrap of one just-cut print, cut:

1-2×5" strip

From coordinating print, cut:

1 of Stocking Pattern reversed

From lining/cuff print, cut:

1--10-1⁄2 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle

1 each of Stocking Pattern and Stocking Pattern reversed

From interfacing, cut:

1--10-1⁄2 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle

From batting, cut:

1--15×21" rectangle

1 of Stocking Pattern

Quilt and Assemble Stocking Body

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out contrasting print triangles in 11 rows of 12 triangles each, alternating prints. Sew together triangles in each row; press seams toward darker print. Join rows to make a pieced rectangle; press seams in one direction. TIP: To save time, designer Vanessa Goertzen chain-pieced pairs of contrasting print triangles, then joined six triangle pairs for each row.

100547401_d1_600.jpg

2. Place pieced rectangle right side up atop batting 15×21" rectangle; baste. Quilt as desired. For one stocking, Vanessa stitched parallel horizontal lines about 1⁄2" apart. In the other pieced stocking, she quilted a loop in each triangle of one color.

3. Trace Stocking Pattern onto quilted pieced rectangle (Diagram 2). Cut out on drawn line to make stocking front.

100547402_d2_600.jpg

4. Place coordinating print stocking reversed piece right side up atop stocking batting piece. Zigzag edges to make stocking back.

5. With right sides together, sew together stocking front and back with a 3⁄8" seam, leaving top edge open, to make stocking body. Turn right side out.

Make Cuff and Loop

1. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse interfacing 10-1⁄2 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle to wrong side of lining/cuff print 10-1⁄2 ×15-1⁄2" rectangle. With right sides together, fold interfaced rectangle in half widthwise to make a 7-3⁄4×10-1⁄2" rectangle. Sew long edges together with a 1⁄4" seam allowance to make a tube (Diagram 3). Press seam in one direction. With wrong side inside, fold in half to make cuff. Topstitch folded edge, if desired.

100547403_d3_600.jpg

2. With wrong side inside, fold print 2×5" strip in half lengthwise; crease to mark center. Unfold, then fold raw edges in to meet at center. Refold strip in half along center. Topstitch along folds through all layers to make loop strip (Diagram 4).

100547404_d4_600.jpg

Finish Stocking

1. With right sides together, sew together lining/cuff print stocking and stocking reversed pieces with a 3⁄8" seam, leaving top edge open and a 4" opening for turning along a straight edge, to make lining (Diagram 5). Do not turn right side out.

100547405_d5_600.jpg

2. Slip cuff, folded edge down, over top of stocking body. Align raw edges; place the cuff seam at the heel side of the stocking (Diagram 6). Fold loop strip in half and align raw edges with cuff raw edges at side seam; baste in place.

100547406_d6_600.jpg