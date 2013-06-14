Blue Yule Mitten Ornaments

Crazy-quilt mittens make pretty ornaments. They're unexpected ways to conceal gift cards and cash gifts, too. With little pieces of fleece and velour and some sparkling embroidery, you can stitch an identical pair.

Materials

Tracing paper

Scrap of muslin (for the fronts)

Scrap of blue velour (for the backs)

Scrap of blue satin (for the linings)

Scraps of fleece and velour in shades of blue (for patchwork)

Embroidery floss in assorted shades of blue

Blue metallic blending filament

1/3 yard of 3/8"–wide blue grosgrain ribbon

Cut the Patterns Pieces

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Trace the pattern onto tracing paper. Cut two mittens from velour and four mittens from satin. With right sides together and using 1/4" seam allowances, sew the satin mittens together in pairs, leaving the wrist edges unstitched. Do not turn. Set aside.

Piece the Fronts

Trace the mitten pattern twice onto muslin, reversing one shape. Do not cut out. Using the pattern as a guide, sew blue fleece and velour fabrics to the muslin mittens using the paper-piecing quilting method, except instead of using paper, sew the fleece and velour scraps directly to the lines marked on the right side of the muslin.

Embroider the Fronts

Using two strands of embroidery floss with one strand of metallic blending filament, sew decorative stitches along the seam lines. Using one strand of metallic blending filament and backstitches, sew snowflake designs in the patches.

Assemble the Mittens

1. Cut out the mitten fronts. With right sides together and using 1/4" seam allowances, sew a mitten front to a velour mitten back, leaving wrist edges unstitched. Clip the curves and turn right side out.

2. For hanging loops, cut ribbon into two 5-1/2" lengths. Fold one ribbon in half and baste to the top edge of a mitten front with raw edges even. Place a mitten inside a lining with right sides together.