Basic Christmas Stocking

Pick your favorite holiday fabric for easy stockings you can make in a night! Stitch them up quickly, then fill them with surprises for the whole family. Fabrics are from the Evergreen collection by BasicGrey for Moda Fabrics .

Materials for One Stocking

2 fat quarters (or two 18x21" pieces of fabric) for stocking and stocking lining

Scrap of lining fabric for hanger

Finished stocking: Approximately 7x16"

Cut the Fabrics

Click "Download this Pattern" above for stocking pattern.

1. Fold the lining fat quarter in half lengthwise with right sides (or printed sides) on the outside. Pin the stocking pattern to the layered fabric. Cut out around the pattern. You will have two stocking lining shapes facing opposite directions.

2. Repeat step 1 with the stocking fat quarter.

cuttingfinal-525x308.jpg

Assemble the Stocking

1. Layer one stocking shape and one stocking lining shape with right sides (printed sides) together. Pin the top of the layered stockings together.

img_6405edit-525x598.jpg

2. Sew the top of the stocking shapes using a 1/4" seam allowance to make a stocking unite. Press seam open with an iron.

img_6407edit-525x500.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1-2 with the remaining stocking shapes.

4. Layer the two stocking units with right sides (printed sides) together. Make sure the two stocking lining shapes are facing each other. Pin together around outer edges.

img_6409edit-525x374.jpg

5. Sew around the stocking units using a 1/4" seam allowance. Leave a 4" opening on the lining side for turning. Clip notches on the toe curve to prevent bulk.

img_6410edit-525x373.jpg

6. Turn the stocking right side out through the 4" opening in the lining. Sew the 4" opening closed with a ladder stitch.

img_6411edit-525x370.jpg

7. Push the stocking lining into the stocking; smooth the fabric out.

img_6412edit-525x539.jpg

8. Cut reserved scrap of lining fabric to make a 1-1/2x3-1/2" rectangle. Fold the rectangle in half lengthwise with right sides (printed sides) on the inside to make a 3/4x3-1/2" strip. Sew the long edge using a 1/8" seam allowance. Turn right side out.

img_6416edit-525x439.jpg

9. Fold the strip in half to make a small loop. Position the loop about 2-1/2" from the top edge of the stocking lining on the heel side. Sew the loop in place using matching thread and a zigzag stitch.

hangerfinal-525x525.jpg

10. Fold the stocking top over so lining makes a cuff. Press in place with an iron to give it a crisp finish. The hanging loop will stick out the top.