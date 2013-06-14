All Snowed In

Though snow may be falling outside, the warm glow of a hearth shines out of each window. Use a polka dot background to simulate snow in the stitched village.

Designer: Renée Plains of Liberty Star

Materials

1 yard blue-and-white polka dot (tree and house blocks)

3--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted green prints (tree blocks)

3--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted dark brown prints (tree blocks)

3--9x22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted red prints (house block roofs, border)

3--9x22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted red plaids (house block doors, border)

3--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted black prints (house blocks)

3--4x8" pieces assorted light gold prints (house blocks)

3--9x22" pieces (fat eighths) assorted golden brown prints (house blocks)

1⁄4 yard brown swirl print (sashing)

3⁄8 yard brown-and-red print (binding)

1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

40x44" batting

Finished quilt: 33-1⁄2x38"

Finished blocks: tree, 4x10"; house, 6x10"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for Patterns A–E. To make templates of patterns, see Make and Use Templates by clicking "Download this Project" above.

From blue-and-white polka dot, cut:

9 each of patterns A, B, and C

5--2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangles

6--2x4-1⁄2" rectangles

12--2x2-1⁄2" rectangles

56--2-1⁄2" squares

From each assorted green print, cut:

10--2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangles

From each assorted dark brown print, cut:

1--1-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangle

2--1-1⁄2x2-1⁄2" rectangles

From each assorted red print, cut:

3 of Pattern D

From each assorted red plaid, cut:

3--2-1⁄2x6" rectangles

From scraps of assorted red prints and plaids, cut:

Enough 2"-wide rectangles in lengths ranging from 3" to 5" for border

From each assorted black print, cut:

3 of Pattern E

From each assorted light gold print, cut:

3--2-1⁄4x3" rectangles

From each assorted golden brown print, cut:

9--1-1⁄4x6" rectangles

3--1-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" rectangles

3--2-1⁄4x3-1⁄2" rectangles

From brown swirl print, cut:

3--2x30-1⁄2" sashing strips

From brown-and-red print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

Assemble Tree Blocks

1. Using a pencil, mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each blue-and-white polka dot 2-1⁄2" square.

2. Align a marked blue-and-white polka dot square with one end of a green print 2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangle. Stitch on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press attached triangle open, pressing seam toward green print (Diagram 1).

3. In same manner, align a second marked blue-and-white polka dot square with remaining end of Step 2 green print rectangle. Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit (Diagram 1). The Flying Geese unit should be 4-1⁄2x2-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

all-snowed-inlg_3A.jpg

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 28 Flying Geese units total (10 from one green print and nine from each of the other two green prints).

5. Referring to Diagram 2, join two blue-and-white polka dot 2x2-1⁄2" rectangles and a dark brown print 1-1⁄2x2-1⁄2" rectangle to make a short stem unit. Press seams toward dark brown print. The short stem unit should be 4-1⁄2x2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make six short stem units total.

all-snowed-inlg_3B.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 3, join two blue-and-white polka dot 2x4-1⁄2" rectangles and a dark brown print 1-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangle to make a tall stem unit. Press as in Step 5. The tall stem unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three tall stem units total.

all-snowed-inlg_3C.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together three matching Flying Geese units and a tall stem unit to make a tree block A. Press all seams open. Tree block A should be 4-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make three total of tree block A.

all-snowed-inlg_3D.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together one blue-and-white polka dot 2-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" rectangle, three matching Flying Geese units, and a tall stem unit to make a tree block B. Press all seams open. Tree block B should be 4-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make five total of tree block B.

all-snowed-inlg_3E.jpg

9. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together remaining four matching Flying Geese units and a short stem unit to make tree block C. Press all seams open. Tree block C should be 4-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

all-snowed-inlg_3F.jpg

Assemble House Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 7, join a blue-and-white polka dot B piece, a blue-and-white polka dot C piece, and a red print D piece to make a chimney unit. Press seams toward red print. Repeat to make nine chimney units total.

all-snowed-inlg_4A.jpg

2. For one house block, gather one chimney unit, one black print E roof, one blue-and-white polka dot A sky triangle, one light gold print 2-1⁄4x3" window rectangle, one red plaid 2-1⁄2x6" door rectangle, and the following pieces from one golden brown print: three 1-1⁄4x6" rectangles, one 1-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" rectangle, and one 2-1⁄4x3-1⁄2" rectangle. Lay out all pieces in sections according to Diagram 8.

all-snowed-inlg_4B.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 8, sew blue-and-white polka dot A sky triangle and chimney unit to black print E roof. Press seams toward roof.

4. Join light gold print 2-1⁄4x3" rectangle and golden brown print 2-1⁄4x3-1⁄2" rectangle; press seam toward golden brown print. Sew together remaining pieces in bottom section; press seams in one direction. Then join sections and golden brown print 1-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" rectangle to complete a house block (Diagram 8). Press seams toward golden brown print rectangle. The house block should be 6-1⁄2x10-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 2–4 to make three matching house blocks.

6. Using remaining pieces, repeat steps 2–4 to make nine house blocks total (three sets of three matching blocks).

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Lay out tree blocks A–C and house blocks in three rows; place a brown swirl print 2x30-1⁄2" sashing strip below each block row (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

all-snowed-inlg_5_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each block row. Press seams in one direction. Join block rows and sashing strips to make quilt center; press seams toward sashing strips. The quilt center should be 30-1⁄2x35" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Cut and piece assorted red print and red plaid 2"-wide rectangles to make:

2--2x35" border strips

2--2x331⁄2" border strips

2. Sew long pieced border strips to long edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add short pieced border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Designer Renée Plains stitched an allover diagonal grid with lines spaced 1" apart (Quilting Diagram).

all-snowed-inlg_7.jpg

3. Bind with brown-and-red print binding strips.