25 Days of Quiltmas with BERNINA
Join us for our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series starring BERNINA's B570 Quilter's Edition sewing machine!
Advertisement
Visit BERNINA's website to see sewing machines to make stitching during the holidays smooth and enjoyable!
Sew along with us for the holidays! Join us daily from December 1-25 for a new holiday sewing project. Then share pictures of projects you're making from our 25 Days of Quiltmas video series, as well as your own holiday creations, with us on Instagram using the hashtag #25DaysOfQuiltmas.
The 25 Days of Quiltmas video series is brought to you by: Benartex, BERNINA, The Grace Company, and The Warm Company. Visit their websites for more products that make holiday sewing easy and fun!