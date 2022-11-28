Sustainable Sewing Projects

Sew for a greener home. These stylish projects do their part to help the environment.

Makeup Remover Rounds

Ditch wasteful wipes for an eco-friendly handmade option.

Get the free pattern here.

Easy DIY Cloth Napkins

Make cloth napkins out of fabrics that match your dining space for a decorative and sustainable alternative to paper.

Get the free pattern here.

Utensil Roll

Say goodbye to single-use plastic silverware and straws by toting your own from home in a handy carrier.

Get the free pattern here.

Choose-to-Reuse Bag

Support the environment with a reusable bag that folds up for easy storage. Make it in multiples to ensure sustainable shopping.

Get the free pattern here.

Reusable Sandwich Wrap and Snack Bags

To reduce disposable waste, use a favorite fabric collection to make snack bags in two sizes and a reusable sandwich wrap that doubles as an eating surface.

Get the free patterns here.

Easy DIY Gift Bags

Make the gift presentation as heartfelt as what's inside! These handmade gift bags are sure to be used over and over again.

Get free patterns here.

Free T-Shirt Quilt Patterns

T-shirt quilts make memorable handmade graduation gifts or child-size bed quilts. They are an easy way to preserve special T-shirts or use up worn wearables.

Get free patterns here.

Gift-Card Holder

Stitch gift-card holders that give a hint of what's inside.

Get the free pattern here.

Quilt Block Tote

Upcycle a reusable cloth bag into a stylish tote! Piece, quilt, and bind a block to place over the bag's promotional logo. 

Get the free pattern here.

T-Shirt Rug

You won't believe this oh-so-soft rug is made of cast-off T-shirts! You simply cut worn T-shirts into strips and sew the strips to a canvas backing. They flop over one another for a plush effect.

Get the free pattern here.

