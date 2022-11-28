Sustainable Sewing Projects
Sew for a greener home. These stylish projects do their part to help the environment.
Makeup Remover Rounds
Ditch wasteful wipes for an eco-friendly handmade option.
Easy DIY Cloth Napkins
Make cloth napkins out of fabrics that match your dining space for a decorative and sustainable alternative to paper.
Utensil Roll
Say goodbye to single-use plastic silverware and straws by toting your own from home in a handy carrier.
Choose-to-Reuse Bag
Support the environment with a reusable bag that folds up for easy storage. Make it in multiples to ensure sustainable shopping.
Reusable Sandwich Wrap and Snack Bags
To reduce disposable waste, use a favorite fabric collection to make snack bags in two sizes and a reusable sandwich wrap that doubles as an eating surface.
Easy DIY Gift Bags
Make the gift presentation as heartfelt as what's inside! These handmade gift bags are sure to be used over and over again.
Free T-Shirt Quilt Patterns
T-shirt quilts make memorable handmade graduation gifts or child-size bed quilts. They are an easy way to preserve special T-shirts or use up worn wearables.
Gift-Card Holder
Stitch gift-card holders that give a hint of what's inside.
Quilt Block Tote
Upcycle a reusable cloth bag into a stylish tote! Piece, quilt, and bind a block to place over the bag's promotional logo.
T-Shirt Rug
You won't believe this oh-so-soft rug is made of cast-off T-shirts! You simply cut worn T-shirts into strips and sew the strips to a canvas backing. They flop over one another for a plush effect.