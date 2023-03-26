Inspired by: Summer on the Coast from designer Richy Lainson (spazzycat.blogspot.com)

Designer: Bethany Peterson

Finished Coasters: 4-1/2" square

Materials for Two Coasters

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

10" square teal print (coaster top)

1/8 yard yellow print (coaster top, binding)

1/8 yard green print (coaster top, binding)

6" square pink print (coaster top)

2—4-1/2" squares backing fabric

2—4-1/2" squares batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From teal print, cut:

2—1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles

2—1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles

2—1-1/2" squares

From yellow print, cut:

1—2×28" binding strip

2—1-1/2" squares

From green print, cut:

1—2-7/8" square

1—2×28" binding strip

From pink print, cut:

1—2-7/8" square

2—2-1/2" squares

Assemble Coaster Tops

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Sew together teal print 1-1/2" squares and yellow print 1-1/2" squares in pairs (Diagram 1). Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Summer Fun Coasters

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew teal print 1-1/2×2-1/2" rectangles to opposite edges of Four-Patch unit. Add teal print 1-1/2×4-1/2" rectangles to remaining edges to complete a yellow coaster top. The top should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Summer Fun Coasters

3. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of green print 2-7/8" square.

4. Layer marked green print square atop pink print 2-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 3). Cut apart on marked line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances.

5. Sew together triangle-squares and pink print 2-1/2" squares in pairs (Diagram 4). Join pairs to complete a green coaster top. The top should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Summer Fun Coasters

Finish Coasters

1. Layer each coaster top with batting and backing squares; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. On each coaster, designer Bethany Peterson stitched in the ditch and from corner to corner in an X.