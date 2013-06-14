Use felted wool to appliqué sunflower pincushions that fit your wrist. Gather your wool scraps and start making wristband pincushions-they make great gifts for fellow quilters and needlework artists.

Materials for One Wristband Pincushion

7x9" rectangle pink, yellow, or gold felted wool (pincushion base, wristband, button)

1-1/2x3" rectangle green felted wool (leaves)

3-1/2" square white, pink, or brown felted wool (flower)

2" square yellow, red, or orange felted wool (flower center)

Embroidery floss: assorted colors

Polyester fiberfill

Charm: bee

Embroidery needle

Fabric basting glue

Finished wristband pincushion: 3-1/2x8-1/4"

Cut Fabrics

Felted wool (available in many quilt shops) doesn't fray, so there is no need to turn under cut edges of the appliqué shapes. To felt wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry it on high heat and steam-press.

Cut pieces in the following order. The flower pieces are cut using Sizzix dies; click on "Download this Project" for pattern pieces. Pattern F wristband is sized to fit most. To determine your best fit, measure your wrist and add 1-1/2". Compare this measurement to Pattern F wristband; adjust as needed to lengthen or shorten wristband to fit.

To use freezer paper for cutting appliqué shapes, complete the following steps.

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern once, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out freezer-paper shapes roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Using a hot, dry iron, press freezer-paper shapes, shiny sides down, onto designated fabric; let cool. Cut out shapes on drawn lines. Peel off freezer paper.

From pink, yellow, or gold wool, cut:

1 each of patterns A, E, and F

From green wool, cut:

1 each of patterns B and C

From white, pink, or brown wool, cut:

1 Pattern D

From yellow, red, or orange wool, cut:

1 of Pattern E

Assemble and Appliqué Pincushion No. 1

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position green wool B and C leaves, white wool D flower, and one yellow wool E flower center on pink wool A background; glue-baste all pieces in place.

img_wrist-pincushionlg_3.jpg

2. Referring to photo, use one strand of green embroidery floss and a running stitch to sew a vein through centers of B and C leaves, securing each in place on A background, to make pincushion base.

To make a running stitch, refer to Running Stitch Diagram and pull needle up at A and insert it back into fabric at B. Continue in the same manner, loading several stitches on the needle at one time.

img_wrist-pincushionlg_3a.jpg

3. Using one strand of matching embroidery floss and a tack stitch, sew D flower and yellow E flower center to pincushion base.

To tack-stitch, refer to Tack Stitch Diagram and pull needle up at A and push it down at B. Come up at C and continue in same manner around appliqué shape leaving a 1" opening. Stuff E flower center with a small amount of polyester fiberfill. Continue tack stitch to sew opening closed.

img_wrist-pincushionlg_3b.jpg

4. Referring to photo, use four strands of matching embroidery floss to add 12 French knots to E flower center.

To make a French knot, refer to French Knot Diagram and pull floss through at A, the point where the knot is desired. Wrap thread around needle two or three times without twisting it. Insert tip of needle into fabric at B, 1/8" away from A. Gently push wraps down needle to meet fabric. Pull needle and trailing floss through fabric slowly and smoothly.

img_wrist-pincushionlg_3c.jpg

5. Using one strand of matching embroidery floss and referring to photo, push every other petal on D flower in slightly toward center to create a "bump"; stitch in place. This gives the flower added dimension.

6. Referring to photo and using one strand of matching embroidery floss, stitch bee charm to pincushion base.

7. Layer appliquéd pincushion base with remaining pink wool A piece, matching scallops. With two strands of matching embroidery floss, use a running stitch to sew pieces together, 1/2" from edge, leaving a 1" opening. Stuff with polyester fiberfill. Continue running stitch to sew opening closed and make appliquéd pincushion.

Finish Wristband Pincushion No. 1

1. Layer two pink wool F wristband pieces together. Using two strands of matching embroidery floss, blanket-stitch around all edges.

To blanket-stitch, refer to Blanket Stitch Diagram and pull needle up at A, form a reverse L shape with floss, and hold angle of L shape in place with your thumb. Push needle down at B and come up at C to secure stitch. Continue in the same manner around all edges.

img_wrist-pincushionlg_4.jpg

2. Using two strands of matching embroidery floss, stitch 1/8" from edge of pink wool E circle, pulling up to gather tightly to make pink wool button (Diagram 1). Knot off.

img_wrist-pincushionlg_4a.jpg

3. Sew wool button to one end of wristband 1/4" in from stitched edge.

4. Cut a slit 3/4" long-1/2" in from remaining end of wristband-to make buttonhole (Diagram 2). Test buttonhole for fit. If buttonhole is too small, make the slit larger.

img_wrist-pincushionlg_4b.jpg

5. Using one strand of matching embroidery floss, make running stitches along each long edge of buttonhole (Diagram 3). Make five stitches across each short end of buttonhole to reinforce hole.

img_wrist-pincushionlg_4c.jpg

6. Fold wristband in half to find center; mark center with a pin. Center appliquéd pincushion on wristband and, using two strands of matching embroidery floss, attach through back of pincushion to complete wristband pincushion No. 1.

Make Wristband Pincushion No. 2

Referring to Assemble and Appliqué Pincushion No. 1, steps 1–7 (use contrasting embroidery floss to add 18 French knots to E flower center); and Finish Wristband Pincushion No. 1, steps 1–6, use yellow, pink, and red wool to complete yellow wristband pincushion.

Make Wristband Pincushion No. 3