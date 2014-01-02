Wild Flowers

Snip, stitch, and stuff. Soon you will have a garden of flower pincushions.

Designer: Anna Maria Horner

Materials

1⁄4 yard multicolor print (pincushion side, bottom)

1⁄8 yard orange floral (petals)

6" square magenta polka dot (pincushion center)

6" square heavyweight interfacing

Polyester fiberfill

Finished pincushion: 6×3"

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Be sure to transfer the dots (matching points) marked on the patterns to the templates, then to the fabric pieces.

From multicolor print, cut:

8 of Pattern A

1 of Pattern D

From orange floral, cut:

16 of Pattern B

From magenta polka dot, cut:

1 of Pattern C

From interfacing, cut:

1 of Pattern C

Assemble Pincushion

1. Sew together multicolor print A pieces in a row to make pincushion side (Diagram 1). Clip seam allowances; finger-press seams in one direction.

100548233_600.jpg

2. Join two orange floral B pieces, leaving short edge open for turning (Diagram 2). Turn right side out. Press to make a petal. Repeat to make eight petals total.

100548234_600.jpg

3. Matching center marks at raw edges, pin petals to right side of pincushion side; baste (Diagram 3).

100548235_600.jpg

4. With right side inside, sew together ends of pincushion side to make a circle, leaving an opening that will be used for stuffing the cushion later (Diagram 4).

100548236_600.jpg

5. Matching dots, baste magenta polka dot C circle to upper edge (edge with petals) of pincushion side (Diagram 5). Sew together 1⁄4" from edge. Clip seams; turn to right side.

100548237_600.jpg

6. Stuff lightly with fiberfill until pincushion stands on its own.

7. Baste small gathering stitches 1⁄8" from edge of multicolor print D circle. Center interfacing C circle on wrong side of D circle; pull gathers tight, wrapping D circle around interfacing, to make pincushion base (Diagram 6). Secure thread. Press.

100548238_600.jpg

8. Hand-sew pincushion base to bottom opening.