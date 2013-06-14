Tie-On Pincushion

Ideal for tying onto a sewing basket, these tiny pincushions are great gifts for all your quilting buddies.

Designer: Roseann Meehan Kermes

From: American Patchwork & Quilting, April 2007

Materials for Heart Pincushion

Scraps assorted felted wool in two to four different colors (pincushion, appliqués, and tie)

Cut Fabrics for Heart Pincushion

To felt wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry it on high heat and steam-press. Click on "Download this Project" to get the full-size patterns.

From assorted wool scraps, cut:

2 of heart pattern

1 each of flower and circle patterns

1 -- 3/8x12" tie strip

Assemble Heart Pincushion

Use three strands of embroidery floss for all embroidery

1. Layer wool circle and flower pieces atop a heart piece. Stitching through all layers, make a large cross-stitch in the center of the circle to secure.

2. Layer hearts and blanket-stitch around edges, leaving a 1" opening on a straight edge. To blanket-stitch, pull your needle up at A (see Blanket Stitch diagram), form a reverse L shape with the perle cotton, and hold the angle of the L shape in place with your thumb. Push your needle down at B and come up at C to secure the stitch.

img_tagalongpinlg_1b.jpg

3. Stuff heart with fiberfill, then blanket-stitch the opening closed.

4. Knot each tie end, then match centers of tie and back of heart. Stitch tie in place, hiding knots underneath tie, to complete pincushion.

Materials for Flower Pincushion

Scraps assorted felted wool in two to four different colors (pincushion, appliqués, and tie)

Cut Fabrics for Flower Pincushion

To felt wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry it on high heat and steam-press. Click on "Download this Project" to download full-size patterns.

From assorted wool scraps, cut:

2 of large flower pattern

1 each of small flower and flower center patterns

1 -- 3/8x12" tie strip

img_tagalongpinlg_2a.jpg

Assemble Flower Pincushion

Use three strands of embroidery floss for all embroidery

1. Layer wool small flower and circle pieces atop large flower piece. Stitching through all layers, make a large cross-stitch in the center of the circle to secure.

2. Layer large flowers and blanket-stitch around edges, leaving an opening on one petal. To blanket-stitch, pull your needle up at A (see Blanket Stitch diagram), form a reverse L shape with the perle cotton, and hold the angle of the L shape in place with your thumb. Push your needle down at B and come up at C to secure the stitch.

3. Stuff flower with fiberfill, then blanket-stitch the opening closed.