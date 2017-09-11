Strawberry Pincushion
Go strawberry picking this summer! This easy pincushion is scrumptious and perfect for seasonal sewing. Fabric is from the North Woods collection by Kate Spain for Moda Fabrics.
Designer: Alison Gamm
Materials:
- 2 -- 5-1/2" squares of cream fabric
- 1 -- 3" square of red fabric (strawberry)
- 1 -- 2" square of green fabric (strawberry stem)
- 1 --2-1/2" square of lightweight fusible web (strawberry)
- 1 --1-1/2"square of lightweight fusible web (strawberry stem)
- Pencil
- Polyester fiberfill
Finished pincushion: 5" square
Prepare Strawberry Appliqué:
Click on "Download this Pattern" above for the strawberry pattern.
1. Lay 2-1/2" square fusible web, paper side up, over strawberry pattern. Use a pencil or pen to trace the strawberry pattern. Then, lay the 1-1/2" square fusible web, paper side up, over strawberry stem pattern, tracing as before.
2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible web strawberry shape onto 3" square red fabric and the fusible web strawberry stem shape onto 2" square green fabric.
3. Let cool, then cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines.
Appliqué the Pincushion:
1. Peel off the paper backing of strawberry shape.
2. Arrange strawberry shape on one cream 5-1/2" square. Fuse appliqué in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.
3. Using a blanket-stitch on your machine sew around strawberry shape with matching thread.
4. Repeat steps 1-3 with the strawberry stem shape.
Assemble the Pincushion:
1. Layer appliquéd square and remaining cream print 5-1/2" square with right sides together; pin.
2. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge.
3. Turn right side out. Use the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press. Use a pencil to gently push small tufts of fiberfill through the 1-1/2" opening. Using a needle and thread to match fabric, hand-sew opening closed to complete heart pincushion.