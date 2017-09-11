Strawberry Pincushion

Go strawberry picking this summer! This easy pincushion is scrumptious and perfect for seasonal sewing. Fabric is from the North Woods collection by Kate Spain for Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Alison Gamm

Materials:

2 -- 5-1/2" squares of cream fabric

1 -- 3" square of red fabric (strawberry)

1 -- 2" square of green fabric (strawberry stem)

1 --2-1/2" square of lightweight fusible web (strawberry)

1 --1-1/2"square of lightweight fusible web (strawberry stem)

Pencil

Polyester fiberfill

Finished pincushion: 5" square

img_7949edit-525x518.jpg

Prepare Strawberry Appliqué:

Click on "Download this Pattern" above for the strawberry pattern.

1. Lay 2-1/2" square fusible web, paper side up, over strawberry pattern. Use a pencil or pen to trace the strawberry pattern. Then, lay the 1-1/2" square fusible web, paper side up, over strawberry stem pattern, tracing as before.

img_7950edit-525x507.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible web strawberry shape onto 3" square red fabric and the fusible web strawberry stem shape onto 2" square green fabric.

img_7951edit-525x327.jpg

3. Let cool, then cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines.

img_7952edit-525x414.jpg

Appliqué the Pincushion:

1. Peel off the paper backing of strawberry shape.

img_7953edit-525x566.jpg

2. Arrange strawberry shape on one cream 5-1/2" square. Fuse appliqué in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.

img_7954edit-525x493.jpg

3. Using a blanket-stitch on your machine sew around strawberry shape with matching thread.

img_7955edit-525x463.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1-3 with the strawberry stem shape.

img_7957edit-525x479.jpg

Assemble the Pincushion:

1. Layer appliquéd square and remaining cream print 5-1/2" square with right sides together; pin.

img_7958edit-525x497.jpg

2. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge.

img_7960edit-525x371.jpg