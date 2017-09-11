Star Pincushion
This pincushion will be the star of your sewing room! Use patriotic fabrics for a design that causes fireworks. Fabric is from the Patriotic Minis by Winthur Sempliner for Connecting Threads.
Designer: Alison Gamm
Materials:
- 2 -- 5-1/2" squares of blue fabric
- 1 -- 3-1/2" square of star fabric
- 1 --3" square of lightweight fusible web
- Pencil
- Polyester fiberfill
Finished pincushion: 5" square
Prepare Star Appliqué:
Click on "Download this Pattern" above for the star pattern.
1. Lay 3" square fusible web, paper side up, over star pattern. Use a pencil or pen to trace the star pattern.
2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible web star shape onto 3-1/2" square star fabric.
3. Let cool, then cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines.
Appliqué the Pincushion:
1. Peel off the paper backing of star shape.
2. Arrange star shape on one blue 5-1/2" square. Fuse appliqué in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.
3. Using a blanket-stitch on your machine sew around star shape with matching thread.
Assemble the Pincushion:
1. Layer appliquéd square and remaining blue print 5-1/2" square with right sides together; pin.
2. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge.
3. Turn right side out. Use the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press. Use a pencil to gently push small tufts of fiberfill through the 1-1/2" opening. Using a needle and thread to match fabric, hand-sew opening closed to complete pincushion.