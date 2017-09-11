Star Pincushion

This pincushion will be the star of your sewing room! Use patriotic fabrics for a design that causes fireworks. Fabric is from the Patriotic Minis by Winthur Sempliner for Connecting Threads.

Designer: Alison Gamm

Materials:

2 -- 5-1/2" squares of blue fabric

1 -- 3-1/2" square of star fabric

1 --3" square of lightweight fusible web

Pencil

Polyester fiberfill

Finished pincushion: 5" square

img_7963edit-525x493.jpg

Prepare Star Appliqué:

Click on "Download this Pattern" above for the star pattern.

1. Lay 3" square fusible web, paper side up, over star pattern. Use a pencil or pen to trace the star pattern.

img_7965edit-525x470.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible web star shape onto 3-1/2" square star fabric.

img_7966edit-525x465.jpg

3. Let cool, then cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines.

img_7967edit-525x405.jpg

Appliqué the Pincushion:

1. Peel off the paper backing of star shape.

img_7968edit-525x478.jpg

2. Arrange star shape on one blue 5-1/2" square. Fuse appliqué in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.

img_7969edit-525x495.jpg

3. Using a blanket-stitch on your machine sew around star shape with matching thread.

img_7970edit-525x410.jpg

Assemble the Pincushion:

1. Layer appliquéd square and remaining blue print 5-1/2" square with right sides together; pin.

img_7972edit-525x440.jpg

2. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge.

img_7973edit-525x419.jpg