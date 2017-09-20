Square Pincushion
Choose a favorite fabric and make this quick-to-sew pincushion. Stack two buttons to top of your cute creation for bright accents. Make a bunch for your sewing friends or keep one handy for on-the-go sewing. Fabric is from the Winter's Kiss collection by Lonni Rossi for Andover Fabrics.
Materials
- 2--4-1/2" squares red print
- Polyester fiberfill
- Matching thread
- 1--1-3/8" diameter white button
- 1--5/8" diameter yellow button
Assemble the Pincushion
1. Layer two red print 4-1/2" squares with right sides together. Pin pieces together.
2. Beginning in the middle of one edge (NOT the corner), sew together pieces using a 1/4" seam allowance. Leave a 1-1/2" opening along one edge for turning.
3. Turn right side out. Use a chopstick or knitting needle to push out corners; press.
4. Use a chopstick or knitting needle to gently push small tufts of fiberfill through the 1-1/2" opening.
5. Using a needle and matching thread, sew the opening closed.
6. Stack and sew buttons through all layers to complete pincushion.