Singer Featherweight Pincushion

Use scraps to create a Singer Featherweight sewing machine on an oversize pincushion. Let a Nine-Patch block represent a quilt ready to be sewn.

Inspired by Sew Happy from designer Kathleen Berlew

Quilt tester: Sarah Huechteman

Materials

7×14" piece gray print (pincushion top and bottom)

4×5" piece solid black (appliqué)

2" square solid light pink (appliqués)

Scrap of solid orange (appliqué)

2×6" piece solid dark pink (appliqués)

6" square piece solid green (Nine-Patch block)

3" square piece solid purple (Nine-Patch block)

6×12" piece solid white (pincushion side panel)

Lightweight fusible web

Embroidery floss: green, light pink, dark pink, black, white

7⁄16"-diameter button: white

5⁄8"-diameter button: black

2-1⁄4"-diameter buttons: white

Ground walnut shells

Finished pincushion: 5-1⁄2×5-1⁄2×2"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the patterns. To use fusible web for appliquéing B-G pieces, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns B-G. Use a pencil to trace each pattern once, leaving 1⁄4" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄8" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web shape onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From gray print, cut:

2 of Pattern A

From solid black, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From solid light pink, cut:

1 each of patterns C and F

From solid orange, cut:

1 of Pattern D

From solid dark pink, cut:

1 each of patterns E and G

From solid green, cut:

5-1" squares

From solid purple, cut:

4--1" squares

From solid white, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×11-1⁄4" strips

Appliqué Pincushion Top

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Use two strands of embroidery floss for all embroidery stitches.

1. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, on a gray print A piece arrange appliqué pieces B-G. Fuse all pieces in place following manufacturer's instructions.

7002123-8999-apd-opt.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out solid green and solid purple squares in three rows. Join pieces in rows. Join the rows to make a Nine-Patch block. The block should be 2" square including seam allowances.

7002123-8999-d4-opt.jpg

3. Fold each edge of the Nine-Patch block under 1⁄4"; press. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, position Nine-Patch block on G piece; pin. Using green floss, blanket-stitch Nine-Patch block in place. To blanket-stitch, pull your threaded needle up at A (Blanket Stitch Diagram), form a reverse L shape with the floss, and hold the angle of the L shape in place with your thumb. Push your needle down at B and come up at C to secure the stitch. Continue until all edges are stitched.

7002123-8999-blanket-st-opt.jpg

4. Using floss in colors that match appliqués, backstitch 1⁄8" from edges of all pieces except solid orange D spool and Nine-Patch block. To backstitch, pull your threaded needle up at A (Backstitch Diagram), insert it back into fabric at B, and bring it up at C. Continue in the same manner (needle down at D, up at E, down at F, and up at G) until all edges are stitched.

7002123-8999-backstitch-opt.jpg

5. Using black floss, on black B machine satin-stitch a knob at top left-hand edge and a needle head at bottom left-hand edge. To satin-stitch, pull your threaded needle up at A (Satin Stitch Diagram) and insert it back into fabric at B. Holding floss out of the way, bring your needle back up at C and insert it back into fabric at D. The CD stitch should touch the AB stitch. Continue in same manner until the space is filled.

7002123-8999-satin-stitch-opt.jpg

6. Use black floss to make one long straight stitch for the needle. To straight-stitch, pull your threaded needle up at A (Straight Stitch Diagram) and push it down at B.

7002123-8999-straight-stitch-opt.jpg

7. Referring to Embroidery and Button Placement Diagram, use green floss to satin-stitch solid orange D spool, leaving 1⁄16" unstitched at top and bottom edges.

7002123-8999-apd-plus-opt.jpg

8. Referring to Embroidery and Button Placement Diagram, use floss that matches the button colors to stitch buttons in place, completing the appliquéd pincushion top.

Finish Pincushion

1. Layer solid white 2-1⁄2×11-1⁄4" strips; sew together short edges to make pincushion side panel (Diagram 2). Press seams in one direction.

7002123-8999-d1opt.jpg

2. Pin side panel to appliquéd pincushion top, matching raw edges and centering side panel seams on pincushion side edges. Sew together, easing fabric around corners (Diagram 3).

7002123-8999-d2-opt.jpg

3. Pin side panel to remaining gray print A piece. Sew together as before, leaving a 2"-wide opening in one edge for turning (Diagram 4).

7002123-8999-d3-opt.jpg