Shamrock Pincushion
Just like a four-leaf clover, this pincushion is lucky to have! It holds pins in place for any project under the rainbow. Fabric is from the Just a Speck by Jen Kingwell for Moda Fabrics.
Designer: Alison Gamm
Materials:
- 2 -- 5-1/2" squares of green print fabric
- 1 -- 4" square of green crafts felt
- 1 -- 4" square lightweight fusible web
- Pencil
- Polyester fiberfill
Finished pincushion: 5" square
Prepare Shamrock Appliqué:
Click on "Download this Pattern" above for the shamrock pattern.
1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over shamrock pattern. Use a pencil or pen to trace the shamrock pattern.
2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible web shamrock shape onto 4" square green crafts felt.
3. Let cool, then cut out fabric shape on drawn line.
Appliqué the Pincushion:
1. Peel off the paper backing of shamrock shape.
2. Arrange shamrock shape on one green print 5-1/2" square. Fuse shamrock appliqué in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.
3. Using a blanket-stitch on your machine sew around shamrock shape with matching or contrasting thread (we used green).
Assemble the Pincushion:
1. Layer appliquéd square and remaining green print 5-1/2" square with right sides together; pin.
2. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge.
3. Turn right side out. Use the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press. Use a pencil to gently push small tufts of fiberfill through the 1-1/2" opening. Using a needle and thread to match fabric, hand-sew opening closed to complete shamrock pincushion.