Sew Perfect

Need a last-minute gift or something easy to make in multiples? This quick-to-make project keeps sewing basics organized for quilters on the go.

Materials

18×22" piece (fat quarter) bird print (sewing folio cover)

8×10" rectangle pink check (large pocket)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) aqua print (sewing folio lining, binding)

7×9-1⁄2" rectangle pink stripe (small pocket)

8" square white felt (needle holders)

13-1⁄2×10" heavyweight fusible interfacing, such as HeatnBond extra-firm fusible interfacing

18"-long piece extra-wide 1⁄2" double-fold bias tape: pink (ties)

Water-soluble marking pen or chalk

Pinking shears

Finished sewing folio: 6-3⁄4×10" closed; 13-1⁄2×10" open

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From bird print, cut:

1--13-1⁄2×10" rectangle

From aqua print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×22" binding strips

2--7×10" rectangles

From white felt, cut with pinking shears on three edges:

2--2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles

Prepare Sewing Folio Cover and Lining

1. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible interfacing onto wrong side of bird print 13-1⁄2×10" rectangle to make sewing folio cover; let cool. Set aside.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, fold pink check 8×10" rectangle in half with wrong side inside to form a double-thick 4×10" large pocket piece; press. Align and pin together raw edges of large pocket piece and an aqua print 7×10" rectangle; baste.

100005551_d1_600.jpg

3. Fold pink stripe 7×9-1⁄2" rectangle in half with wrong side inside to form a double-thick 7×4-3⁄4" small pocket piece; press. Using water-soluble marking pen or chalk, draw centerline 3-1⁄2" from a short edge of small pocket piece. Mark lines 1-1⁄2" on both sides of centerline (Diagram 2).

100005552_d2_600.jpg

4. Align and pin together raw edges of small pocket piece and one short edge of remaining aqua print 7×10" rectangle (Diagram 3).

100005553_d3_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 3, stitch through all layers on marked lines to create four small pockets. (Side edges will be stitched later.)

6. Referring to Diagram 4 for placement, pin white felt 2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles on Step 5 rectangle. Stitch across straight edge of each felt rectangle to make needle holders.

100005554_d4_600.jpg

7. Layer prepared aqua print rectangles with right sides together; stitch along long edge opposite large pocket. Using tip of iron, carefully press seam open to make sewing folio lining.

Assemble Sewing Folio

1. Starting at one end of 18"-long bias tape, edgestitch along double-folded edge. Cut bias tape in half to make two 9"-long ties.

2. Layer sewing folio cover and lining with wrong sides together. With lining side up, stitch in the ditch through all layers along center seam.

3. Referring to Diagram 5, measure and mark short edges 5" from top of sewing folio lining. Pin a tie at marked point on each side edge; baste. Lay ties over folio lining and pin to avoid catching ties in binding.

100005555_d5_600.jpg