Rain Shower Pincushion

Need a rainy day project? This rain cloud pincushion is a fun project to start (and finish) next time you're trapped indoors! Fabric is from the Latitude Batiks by Kate Spain for Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Alison Gamm

Materials:

2 -- 5-1/2" squares of teal fabric

1 -- 5" square of light blue fabric

1 -- 3" square of dark blue fabric

1 -- 4x5" rectangle of lightweight fusible web

Pencil

Polyester fiberfill

Finished pincushion: 5" square

img_7684edit-525x498.jpg

Prepare Cloud and Raindrop Appliqué:

Click on "Download this Pattern" above for the cloud and raindrop pattern.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over cloud and raindrop pattern. Use a pencil or pen to trace the patterns, leaving 1/2" between cloud and raindrop patterns.

img_7685edit-525x429.jpg

2. Cut apart the fusible web cloud shape and the raindrops. Following manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible web cloud shape onto 5" square light blue fabric and the fusible web raindrop shapes onto 3" square dark blue fabric.

img_7687edit-525x350.jpg

3. Let cool, then cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines.

img_7688edit-525x394.jpg

Appliqué the Pincushion:

1. Peel off the paper backing of cloud and raindrop shapes.

img_7689edit-525x334.jpg

2. Arrange cloud and raindrop shapes on one teal 5-1/2" square. Fuse appliqués in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.

img_7690edit-525x525.jpg

3. Using a blanket-stitch on your machine sew around cloud and raindrop shapes with matching or contrasting thread (we used blue).

img_7692edit-525x420.jpg

Assemble the Pincushion:

1. Layer appliquéd square and remaining teal print 5-1/2" square with right sides together; pin.

img_7693edit-525x472.jpg

2. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge.

img_7694edit-525x445.jpg