Pyramid Pincushion

Foundation-piece tiny triangles into a pincushion that has geometric appeal. Fabrics are from the Hot Medley collection by Cherrywood Hand Dyed Fabrics.

May 29, 2019
Advertisement
Download this Project

Inspired by Tiny Triangles from designer Giuseppe Ribaudo

Project tester: Jody Sanders

Finished pincushion: 4" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

  • Scrap of orange print
  • 2×5" piece pink print
  • 3×7" piece dark orange print
  • 12" square dark pink print
  • 5"-square cotton batting
  • Lightweight tracing paper or other foundation material of your choice
  • Hand-sewing needle, such as a betweens
  • Perle cotton: variegated orange
  • Crushed walnut shells or polyester fiberfill

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From orange print, cut:

  • 1--1- 1⁄2" square

From pink print, cut:

  • 3--1- 1⁄2" squares

From dark orange print, cut:

  • 3--2" squares

From dark pink print, cut:

  • 1--4-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle
  • 1--4-1⁄2" square
  • 1--3-1⁄2 ×5-1⁄2" rectangle
  • 1--2-1⁄2×4" rectangle

Foundation-Piece Pincushion Top

Click on "Download this Project" above for the Foundation Pattern.

To foundation-piece, stitch fabric pieces to a foundation paper with the marked side of the paper facing up and the fabric pieces layered underneath. The resulting pieced unit is a mirror image of the foundation paper.

1. Use a pencil to trace the Foundation Pattern onto lightweight tracing paper (or foundation material of your choice) once, tracing all lines and numbers. Cut out traced foundation pattern roughly 1⁄4" outside dotted lines to make a foundation paper.

2. Gather foundation paper, orange print 1 -1⁄2" square (position 1), pink print 1 -1⁄2" squares (positions 2-4), dark orange print 2" squares (positions 5-7), and dark pink print 2-1⁄2×4", 3-1⁄2×5-1⁄2", and 4-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles (positions 8-10). Working in numerical order, foundation-piece pincushion top (Diagram 1). The pieced top should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Pincushion

1. Remove foundation paper with tweezers or the blunt edge of a seam ripper.

2. Layer pincushion top, wrong side down, atop batting 5" square; smooth to eliminate any puckers (Diagram 2).

3. Referring to Diagram 3 and Running Stitch Diagram, use a hand-sewing needle and perle cotton to make evenly spaced running stitches 1⁄2" from triangle edges. Trim batting even with pincushion edges.

4. Layer pincushion top and dark pink 4-1⁄2" square with right sides together (Diagram 4). Sew together, leaving a 2" opening in one edge for turning, to make a pincushion cover.

5. Turn right side out. Fill cover with walnut shells or fiberfill. Slip-stitch opening closed to finish pincushion.

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com