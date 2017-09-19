Pretty Pincushion
Bright fabrics and fun buttons elevate practical pincushions to pretty sewing supplies. Fabrics are from the Figures collection by Zen Chic for Moda Fabrics.
Materials
- 2--5" squares (assorted print charm squares)
- 2--1"-diameter buttons
- Polyester fiberfill
- Chopstick or knitting needle
- Dollmaker's needle
Finished pincushion: 4-1/2" square
Assemble Pincushion
1. Layer the two print 5" squares with right sides together. Pin pieces together.
2. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge.
3. Turn right side out. Use a chopstick or knitting needle to push out corners; press.
4. Use a chopstick or knitting needle to gently push small tufts of fiberfill through the 1-1/2" opening.
5. Using a needle and thread to match fabric, hand-sew opening closed.
6. Thread dollmaker's needle with double length of thread; knot end. Stitch through center of pincushion; bring thread up through a button and back down through remaining button. Repeat as needed, pulling thread to gather pincushion at center. Tie off ends of thread.