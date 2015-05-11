Needle Keepers

Keep a spool of thread, needles, and pins safe at hand in this embellished wool take-along.

Designer: Cindy Blackberg

Materials for One Needle Case

2--4-1⁄2×8" rectangles beige felted wool (needle case)

4×6-1⁄2" rectangle black felted wool (lining)

Scraps of felted wool in turquoise, purple, navy, or pink (appliqués)

Assorted off-white buttons, 1⁄4" to 3⁄8" diameter (flower centers, flowers)

14" piece nylon cording (spool tie)

3⁄4"-diameter hook-and-loop tape dot

Freezer paper

No. 8 perle cotton: gold

Pinking shears or rotary cutter with pinking blade

Finished needle case: 4×4-1⁄2"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows. (Choose desired case design and cut only designated appliqués.) Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To felt wool, machine-wash it in a hot-water-wash, cool-rinse cycle with a small amount of detergent; machine-dry it on high heat and steam-press.to use freezer paper for cutting appliqué shapes, complete these steps.

1. Lay freezer paper, shiny side down, over patterns. Trace each pattern the number of times indicated. Cut out freezer-paper shapes about 1⁄4" from drawn lines.

2. Using a hot, dry iron, press freezer-paper shapes, shiny sides down, onto the right sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off freezer paper.

100460079_2_600.jpg

For Two-Flower Needle Case:

From turquoise wool, cut:

1 each of patterns A and B

From purple wool, cut:

1 each of patterns A and B

For Basket Needle Case:

From navy wool, cut:

1 of Pattern C

For Three-Flower Needle Case:

From assorted wool, cut:

1 each of patterns D, E, and F

100460079_3_600.jpg

Assemble and Appliqué Needle Case

1. Fold each beige 4-1⁄2×8" rectangle in half to measure 4-1⁄2×4"; steam-press to set folds. Unfold one rectangle for inner body; set the second one aside, folded, for outer body.

2. Position nylon cording along the fold of beige inner body with 3" extending below lower edge (Diagram 1). Tack-stitch cording in place, 1⁄2" from each edge. To tack-stitch, pull needle up at A and push it down at B. Come up at C and go down at D. Make several stitches to secure each cording end.

100233784_600.jpg

100233789_600.jpg

3. With pinking shears, trim black lining rectangle to 3-1⁄2×6". Center lining atop cording side of inner body. Sew a lining pocket on the right half, stitching 1⁄4" from lining edges (Diagram 2). Note: Cording will be caught by a stitching line.

100233785_600.jpg

4. Center hook-and-loop tape dot pieces 1⁄4" from opposite edges of inner body.

5. Referring to desired Appliqué Placement Diagram, center appliqué pieces on folded beige outer body front; baste.

100233787_600.jpg

100233786_600.jpg

100233788_600.jpg

6. Use gold perle cotton and work from bottom layer up to blanket-stitch pieces in place. To blanket-stitch, pull needle up at A, form a reverse L shape with floss, and hold angle of L shape in place with your thumb. Push needle down at B and come up at C to secure stitch. Continue in same manner.

100233790_600_1.jpg

7. Referring to photos, stitch buttons in place.

8. For basket needle case, make three straight stitches for flower stems between each button and the basket appliqué. To make a straight stitch, pull needle up at A and insert it back into fabric at B, 1⁄2" away from A. Pull needle up at C, 1⁄2" away from B; continue in same manner.

100233791_600.jpg

Finish Needle Case

1. Center and pin inner body atop wrong side of outer body. Blanket-stitch around outer edges to complete the needle case.