Be still our beating hearts! This pincushion is oh-so cute. It's perfect for keeping pins in place when you're working on a project you love.

Designer: Alison Gamm

Materials:

2 -- 5-1/2" squares of pink print fabric

1 -- 4" square of pink crafts felt

1 -- 4" square lightweight fusible web

Pencil

Polyester fiberfill

Finished pincushion: 5" square

Prepare Heart Appliqué:

Click on "Download this Pattern" above for heart pattern.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over heart pattern. Use a pencil to trace the heart pattern.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible web heart shape onto 4" square pink crafts felt.

img_7395edit-525x484.jpg

3. Let cool, then cut out fabric shape on drawn line.

img_7396edit-525x307.jpg

Appliqué the Pincushion:

1. Peel off the paper backing of heart shape.

img_7397edit-525x493.jpg

2. Arrange heart shape on one pink print 5-1/2" square. Fuse heart appliqué in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.

img_7398edit-525x494.jpg

3. Using a blanket-stitch on your machine sew around heart shape with matching or contrasting thread (we used white).

img_7401edit-525x374.jpg

Assemble the Pincushion:

1. Layer appliquéd square and remaining pink print 5-1/2" square with right sides together; pin.

img_7402edit-525x437.jpg

2. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge.

3. Turn right side out. Use the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press. Use a pencil to gently push small tufts of fiberfill through the 1-1/2" opening. Using a needle and thread to match fabric, hand-sew opening closed to complete heart pincushion.