Heart Pincushion
Be still our beating hearts! This pincushion is oh-so cute. It's perfect for keeping pins in place when you're working on a project you love.
Designer: Alison Gamm
Materials:
- 2 -- 5-1/2" squares of pink print fabric
- 1 -- 4" square of pink crafts felt
- 1 -- 4" square lightweight fusible web
- Pencil
- Polyester fiberfill
Finished pincushion: 5" square
Prepare Heart Appliqué:
Click on "Download this Pattern" above for heart pattern.
1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over heart pattern. Use a pencil to trace the heart pattern.
2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible web heart shape onto 4" square pink crafts felt.
3. Let cool, then cut out fabric shape on drawn line.
Appliqué the Pincushion:
1. Peel off the paper backing of heart shape.
2. Arrange heart shape on one pink print 5-1/2" square. Fuse heart appliqué in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.
3. Using a blanket-stitch on your machine sew around heart shape with matching or contrasting thread (we used white).
Assemble the Pincushion:
1. Layer appliquéd square and remaining pink print 5-1/2" square with right sides together; pin.
2. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge.
3. Turn right side out. Use the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press. Use a pencil to gently push small tufts of fiberfill through the 1-1/2" opening. Using a needle and thread to match fabric, hand-sew opening closed to complete heart pincushion.