Free Pincushion Patterns
Use our free patterns to fashion quick and easy pincushions for yourself and your sewing friends!
Plus Pincushions
Compose a duo of pincushions featuring plus signs in varying sizes.
Blooming Batik Pincushion
Use a black-and-white batik as a foundation to showcase beautiful and bright colors. A Dresden Plate block blooms like a flower from the center of this pincushion.
Buzzworthy
The bees and blooms on these appliquéd and embroidered wool pincushions prove spring has sprung.
Bright Bloom Pincushion
Practice your embroidery with a flower pincushion featuring both machine- and hand-stitched embellishments.
Pretty Pincushion Stack
These quick-to-make pincushions are cute enough to give individually or as a towering set of three.
Pyramid Pincushion
Foundation-piece tiny triangles into a pincushion that has geometric appeal.
Big & Bold
Don't spend time searching for your pincushion. Make a jumbo, tufted cushion in bright, lively prints and finding it will be a cinch!
Fresh Picked
Felted wool pincushions will be the hit of the party when given as take-home favors.
Singer Featherweight Pincushion
Use scraps to create a Singer Featherweight sewing machine on an oversize pincushion. Let a Nine-Patch block represent a quilt ready to be sewn.
Build a Block
Utilize your stash to create an oversize Courthouse Steps pincushion from 1"-wide strips.
Dresden Pincushions
Machine-stitch a trio of cute-as-can-be pincushions with Dresden stars on top. Pick your favorite fabric scraps, a bit of rickrack, and buttons, then tie it all together with solid white.
Wool and Whimsy
Love to work with wool? Bring garden-fresh blooms to any sewing table with folk art wool pincushions that you can stitch in an afternoon.
Folk Art Felt
Quickly hand-stitch a trio of whimsical felt pincushions.
Wild Flowers
Snip, stitch, and stuff. Soon you will have a garden of flower pincushions.
Budding Beauty
Use fusible and dimensional appliqué techniques to add textural petals.
Posy Pincushions
Create these pincushions as gifts for quilters. To personalize them, select bits of ribbon, rickrack, and fabric from a memorable event or choose trims in colors that complement a sewing room decor.
Go Nuts
Make a bunch of acorn-inspired felt pincushions and needle books, then squirrel them away for holiday gifts.
On Pins & Needles Pincushion
Bold fabrics, bright buttons, and colorful ribbon elevate practical pincushions to new heights.
Patchwork Pincushion
Cut and piece 5-inch precut squares to frame an appliqué panel and create a patchwork back for a handy pin keeper.
Holiday Pincushion
Stack a set of three pincushions for a cute addition to the holiday sewing frenzy.
Wristband Pincushions
Use felted wool scraps to appliqué sunflower pincushions to wristbands for fellow quilters and needlework artists.
Scrappy Pincushion
Bright fabric scraps make up a merry Log Cabin pincushion.
Tie-On Pincushion
Ideal for tying onto a sewing basket, these tiny pincushions are great gifts for your quilting buddies.
Spring Hats Pincushion
Wool pincushions pose as spring hats, making them perfect party favors for a Mother's Day luncheon or sewing circle. Or make several for yourself and keep one in each of your sewing baskets.