Free Pincushion Patterns

Updated December 01, 2020

Use our free patterns to fashion quick and easy pincushions for yourself and your sewing friends!

Plus Pincushions

Compose a duo of pincushions featuring plus signs in varying sizes.

Get the free pincushion pattern here.

Blooming Batik Pincushion

Use a black-and-white batik as a foundation to showcase beautiful and bright colors. A Dresden Plate block blooms like a flower from the center of this pincushion.

Get the free pincushion pattern here.

Buzzworthy

The bees and blooms on these appliquéd and embroidered wool pincushions prove spring has sprung.

Get the free pincushion pattern here.

Bright Bloom Pincushion

Practice your embroidery with a flower pincushion featuring both machine- and hand-stitched embellishments.

Get the free pincushion pattern here.

Pretty Pincushion Stack

These quick-to-make pincushions are cute enough to give individually or as a towering set of three.

Get the free pincushion pattern here.

Pyramid Pincushion

Foundation-piece tiny triangles into a pincushion that has geometric appeal.

Get the free pincushion pattern here.

Big & Bold

Don't spend time searching for your pincushion. Make a jumbo, tufted cushion in bright, lively prints and finding it will be a cinch!

Get the free pattern here.

Fresh Picked

Felted wool pincushions will be the hit of the party when given as take-home favors.

Get the free pattern here.

Singer Featherweight Pincushion

Use scraps to create a Singer Featherweight sewing machine on an oversize pincushion. Let a Nine-Patch block represent a quilt ready to be sewn.

Get the free pincushion pattern here.

Build a Block

Utilize your stash to create an oversize Courthouse Steps pincushion from 1"-wide strips.

Get the free pattern here.

Dresden Pincushions

Machine-stitch a trio of cute-as-can-be pincushions with Dresden stars on top. Pick your favorite fabric scraps, a bit of rickrack, and buttons, then tie it all together with solid white.

Get the free pattern here.

Wool and Whimsy

Love to work with wool? Bring garden-fresh blooms to any sewing table with folk art wool pincushions that you can stitch in an afternoon.

Get the free pattern here.

Bags, Pillows, and Pincushions

Quilters who finish more make more. And for quilters who love to decorate theirhomes , these small projects fill that desire perfectly. This magazine features an array of 20+ new and favorite patterns. The hardest part will be deciding which one to make first!

Buy the digital magazine here.

Folk Art Felt

Quickly hand-stitch a trio of whimsical felt pincushions.

Get the free pattern here.

Wild Flowers

Snip, stitch, and stuff. Soon you will have a garden of flower pincushions.

Get the free pattern here.

Budding Beauty

Use fusible and dimensional appliqué techniques to add textural petals.

Get the free pattern here.

Posy Pincushions

Create these pincushions as gifts for quilters. To personalize them, select bits of ribbon, rickrack, and fabric from a memorable event or choose trims in colors that complement a sewing room decor.

Get the free pattern here.

Go Nuts

Make a bunch of acorn-inspired felt pincushions and needle books, then squirrel them away for holiday gifts.

Get the free pincushion pattern here.

On Pins & Needles Pincushion

Bold fabrics, bright buttons, and colorful ribbon elevate practical pincushions to new heights.

Get the free pattern here.

Patchwork Pincushion

Cut and piece 5-inch precut squares to frame an appliqué panel and create a patchwork back for a handy pin keeper.

Get the free pattern here.

Holiday Pincushion

Stack a set of three pincushions for a cute addition to the holiday sewing frenzy.

Get the free pincushion pattern here.

Wristband Pincushions

Use felted wool scraps to appliqué sunflower pincushions to wristbands for fellow quilters and needlework artists.

Get the free pattern here.

Scrappy Pincushion

Bright fabric scraps make up a merry Log Cabin pincushion.

Get the free pattern here.

Tie-On Pincushion

Ideal for tying onto a sewing basket, these tiny pincushions are great gifts for your quilting buddies.

Get the free pattern here.

Spring Hats Pincushion

Wool pincushions pose as spring hats, making them perfect party favors for a Mother's Day luncheon or sewing circle. Or make several for yourself and keep one in each of your sewing baskets.

Get the free pattern here.

