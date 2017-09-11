Flower Pincushion
Celebrate spring with a flower pincushion that blooms all year round! Fabric: Bumble Berries collection by The Jungs for Moda Fabrics.
Designer: Alison Gamm
Materials:
- 2 -- 5-1/2" squares of green fabric
- 1 -- 4" square of pink fabric (flower petals)
- 1 -- 2" square of yellow fabric (flower center)
- 1 --3-1/2" square of lightweight fusible web (flower petals)
- 1 --1-1/2" square of lightweight fusible web (flower center)
- Pencil
- Polyester fiberfill
Finished pincushion: 5" square
Prepare Flower Appliqué:
Click on "Download this Pattern" above for the flower pattern.
1. Lay 3-1/2" square fusible web, paper side up, over petal pattern. Use a pencil or pen to trace the petal pattern. Then, lay the 1-1/2" square fusible web, paper side up, over flower center pattern, tracing as before.
2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible web petal shape onto 4" square pink fabric and the fusible web flower center shape onto 2" square yellow fabric.
3. Let cool, then cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines.
Appliqué the Pincushion:
1. Peel off the paper backing of flower petal and flower center shapes.
2. Arrange flower petal and flower center shapes on one green 5-1/2" square. Fuse appliqués in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.
3. Using a blanket-stitch on your machine sew around flower petal and flower center shapes with matching or contrasting thread (we used cream).
Assemble the Pincushion:
1. Layer appliquéd square and remaining green print 5-1/2" square with right sides together; pin.
2. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge.
3. Turn right side out. Use the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press. Use a pencil to gently push small tufts of fiberfill through the 1-1/2" opening. Using a needle and thread to match fabric, hand-sew opening closed to complete heart pincushion.