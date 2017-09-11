Celebrate spring with a flower pincushion that blooms all year round! Fabric: Bumble Berries collection by The Jungs for Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Alison Gamm

Materials:

2 -- 5-1/2" squares of green fabric

1 -- 4" square of pink fabric (flower petals)

1 -- 2" square of yellow fabric (flower center)

1 --3-1/2" square of lightweight fusible web (flower petals)

1 --1-1/2" square of lightweight fusible web (flower center)

Pencil

Polyester fiberfill

Finished pincushion: 5" square

img_7816edit-525x510.jpg

Prepare Flower Appliqué:

Click on "Download this Pattern" above for the flower pattern.

1. Lay 3-1/2" square fusible web, paper side up, over petal pattern. Use a pencil or pen to trace the petal pattern. Then, lay the 1-1/2" square fusible web, paper side up, over flower center pattern, tracing as before.

img_7817edit-525x442.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible web petal shape onto 4" square pink fabric and the fusible web flower center shape onto 2" square yellow fabric.

img_7818edit-525x374.jpg

3. Let cool, then cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines.

img_7819edit-525x468.jpg

Appliqué the Pincushion:

1. Peel off the paper backing of flower petal and flower center shapes.

img_7820edit-525x515.jpg

2. Arrange flower petal and flower center shapes on one green 5-1/2" square. Fuse appliqués in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.

img_7821edit-525x495.jpg

3. Using a blanket-stitch on your machine sew around flower petal and flower center shapes with matching or contrasting thread (we used cream).

img_7822edit-525x386.jpg

Assemble the Pincushion:

1. Layer appliquéd square and remaining green print 5-1/2" square with right sides together; pin.

img_7823edit-525x508.jpg

2. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge.

img_7824edit-525x432.jpg