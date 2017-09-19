Fin-Tastic Pincushion

Dun dun, dun dun, dun dun...! Get your feet wet with this easy shark fin pincushion.

Designer: Alison Gamm

Materials:

Scrap of gray print fabric

2 -- 3x5-1/2" rectangles of blue print fabric

1 -- 5-1/2" square of blue print fabric

White fabric marking pencil

Polyester fiberfill

Pencil

Finished pincushion: 5" square

Assemble the Pincushion

1. Click on "Download this Pattern" above for fin patterns. Trace the two fin patterns onto gray fabric.

mg_6043-525x350.jpg

2. Place the two fin pieces right sides together. Sew together using a 1/4" seam allowance, leaving the bottom edge open.

3. Clip small wedges into seam allowance along the two sewn edges; clip point just outside stitching line. Turn right side out; press.

mg_6046-525x350.jpg

4. Position the shark fin in the center of one 3x5-1/2" rectangle, aligning the raw edges.

mg_6047-525x350.jpg

5. Layer the second 3x5-1/2" rectangle on top, pinning in place along the edge with the shark fin.

6. Sew along the pinned edge with a 1/4" seam allowance; press open to make shark fin square.

mg_6049-525x350.jpg

7. Layer the shark fin square and the 5" square with right sides together. Pin pieces together.

mg_6050-525x350.jpg

8. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge. Clip corners just outside of the stitching line.

9. Turn right side out. Use the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press. Use a pencil to gently push small tufts of fiberfill through the 1-1/2" opening. Using a needle and thread to match fabric, hand-sew opening closed.