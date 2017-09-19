Fin-Tastic Pincushion
Dun dun, dun dun, dun dun...! Get your feet wet with this easy shark fin pincushion.
Designer: Alison Gamm
Materials:
- Scrap of gray print fabric
- 2 -- 3x5-1/2" rectangles of blue print fabric
- 1 -- 5-1/2" square of blue print fabric
- White fabric marking pencil
- Polyester fiberfill
- Pencil
Finished pincushion: 5" square
Assemble the Pincushion
1. Click on "Download this Pattern" above for fin patterns. Trace the two fin patterns onto gray fabric.
2. Place the two fin pieces right sides together. Sew together using a 1/4" seam allowance, leaving the bottom edge open.
3. Clip small wedges into seam allowance along the two sewn edges; clip point just outside stitching line. Turn right side out; press.
4. Position the shark fin in the center of one 3x5-1/2" rectangle, aligning the raw edges.
5. Layer the second 3x5-1/2" rectangle on top, pinning in place along the edge with the shark fin.
6. Sew along the pinned edge with a 1/4" seam allowance; press open to make shark fin square.
7. Layer the shark fin square and the 5" square with right sides together. Pin pieces together.
8. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge. Clip corners just outside of the stitching line.
9. Turn right side out. Use the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press. Use a pencil to gently push small tufts of fiberfill through the 1-1/2" opening. Using a needle and thread to match fabric, hand-sew opening closed.