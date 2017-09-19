Easiest Pincushion Ever

You're just four stitch lines away from a super easy pincushion. It makes organizing your pins effortless! Fabrics are from the Vintage Made Modern collection by Amy Barickman for RJR Fabrics.

September 19, 2017
Advertisement

Materials for One Pincushion:

  • 2 -- 5" squares of fabric
  • Polyester fiberfill
  • Pencil

Finished pincushion: 4-1/2" square

Assemble the Pincushion:

1. Layer the two 5" squares with right sides together. Pin pieces together.

2. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge.

3. Clip corners just outside of the stitching line.

4. Turn right side out. Use the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press. Use a pencil to gently push small tufts of fiberfill through the 1-1/2" opening.

5. Using a needle and thread to match fabric, hand-sew opening closed.

    © Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allpeoplequilt.com