Easiest Pincushion Ever
You're just four stitch lines away from a super easy pincushion. It makes organizing your pins effortless! Fabrics are from the Vintage Made Modern collection by Amy Barickman for RJR Fabrics.
Materials for One Pincushion:
- 2 -- 5" squares of fabric
- Polyester fiberfill
- Pencil
Finished pincushion: 4-1/2" square
Assemble the Pincushion:
1. Layer the two 5" squares with right sides together. Pin pieces together.
2. Beginning in the middle of one edge, sew together pieces with a 1/4" seam. Pivot at each corner. Leave a 1-1/2" opening for turning along one edge.
3. Clip corners just outside of the stitching line.
4. Turn right side out. Use the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press. Use a pencil to gently push small tufts of fiberfill through the 1-1/2" opening.
5. Using a needle and thread to match fabric, hand-sew opening closed.