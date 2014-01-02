Dresden Pincushions

Machine-stitch a trio of cute-as-can-be pincushions with Dresden stars on top. Pick your favorite fabric scraps, a bit of rickrack, and buttons, then tie it all together with solid white.

Designer: Monica Solorio-Snow of Happy Zombie

Materials for One Pincushion

Scraps of six assorted prints (Dresden star unit)

8×16" piece solid white (pincushion front and back)

2⁄3 yard 1⁄2"-wide rickrack

Two coordinating buttons, about 7⁄8" and 1⁄2" in diameter

Pincushion filling, such as crushed walnut shells, polyester fiberfill, or sand

Finished pincushion: 6" diameter

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From each assorted print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From solid white, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From green wool, cut:

1 of Pattern B

1 of Pattern C

Assemble and Appliqué Pincushion Top

1. Fold an assorted print A triangle in half with right side inside and two edges aligned; finger-press fold (Diagram 1). Stitch along top edge to make a star point.

d1_600.jpg

2. Turn star point right side out; place star point right side down on pressing surface. Using crease to center the point, press point flat (Diagram 2).

d2_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make six star points total.

4. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together star points in two vertical rows. Press seams in each row in opposite directions. Then join rows to make Dresden star unit. Press seam in one direction.

d3_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4, center Dresden star unit on solid white B circle. Pin or baste pieces in place. Straight-stitch close to edges of Dresden star unit to make pincushion top. On some pincushions, designer Monica Soloro-Snow blanket-stitched along the Dresden star unit edges or hand-appliquéd them in place.

d4_600.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together straight edges of solid white C half-circles, leaving an opening in the middle for stuffing, to make pincushion back. Press seam open.

d5_600.jpg

Finish Pincushion

1. Pin rickrack to right side of pincushion top so points of rickrack are just at edge of pincushion top. Overlap rickrack ends, or pull excess rickrack into seam allowance and pin. Stitch through center of rickrack to baste in place (Diagram 6). Trim excess rickrack.

d6_600.jpg

2. Stack buttons and center on pincushion top. Hand-stitch in place.