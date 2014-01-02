Big & Bold

Don't spend time searching for your pincushion. Make a jumbo, tufted cushion in bright, lively prints and finding it will be a cinch!

Designer: Jill Abeloe Mead

Materials

18×22" piece (fat quarter) red print (pincushion top and bottom)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) red polka dot (pincushion side, button)

2--18×22" pieces fusible interfacing

Polyester fiberfill

2--1-1⁄2"-diameter buttons to cover

Dollmaker's needle

Water-soluble marking pen

Finished pincushion: 6×6×3"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. (Pattern B has two sections. To make a full-size pattern measuring 12-1⁄2" long, trace both sections on one large sheet of paper, overlapping shaded areas.) Be sure to transfer the dots (matching points) marked on the patterns to the templates, then to the fabric pieces.

Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse each red print and red polka dot 18×22" rectangle to a fusible interfacing 18×22" rectangle to reinforce pattern pieces; let cool.

From fused red print, cut:

2 of Pattern A

From fused red polka dot, cut:

2 each of patterns B and C

Assemble Pincushion

1. Using sharp scissors, clip into seam allowance along edges of red polka dot B strips at marked dots, but do not cut into or beyond seam lines.

2. Layer and sew together B pieces across each short end to make a loop. Press seams open.

3. Matching dots, sew one long edge of loop to a red print A square.

4. Repeat Step 3, joining remaining red print A square to unsewn edge of loop, leaving a 2" opening along one edge for turning.

5. Turn pincushion right side out. Stuff firmly with fiberfill. Hand-sew opening closed.

6. Following manufacturer's instructions, cover each button using a red polka dot C circle.