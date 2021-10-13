Wrapped Star Pillow

A ribbon and center bow seem to divide a pieced star shape in this festive pillow. Fabrics are from the Postcard Holiday collection by Pela Studio for P&B Textiles .

Inspired by: Blue Streak from designer Kristina Brinkerhoff of Center Street Quilts (centerstreetquilts.com)

Project tester: Martha Gamm

Finished size: 18" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

5/8 yard cream print (pillow top, backing)

10" square each red snowflake print and red plaid (pillow top)

red snowflake print and red plaid (pillow top) 1/4 yard each green print and red polka dot (pillow top, binding)

green print and red polka dot (pillow top, binding) 18"-square batting

18"-square muslin

18"-square pillow form

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

If you prefer to make triangle-squares larger than necessary and trim them to size, cut 3-1/2" squares instead of the 3-3/8" squares specified here.

From cream print, cut:

2—11-1/2×18" rectangles

4 —3-3/8" squares

4 —3" squares

4 —2 × 8-1/2" sashing strips

From red snowflake print, cut:

4 —3-3/8" squares

1—2" sashing square

From red plaid, cut:

4 —3" squares

From green print, cut:

4 —3 × 8" rectangles

4 —3 × 5-1/2" rectangles

From red polka dot, cut:

2—2-1/2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Pillow Top

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print 3-3/8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked cream print square atop a red snowflake print 3-3/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight triangle-squares total.

Wrapped Star Pillow

3. Referring to Diagram 2 for triangle-square orientation, sew together two triangle-squares, one cream print 3" square, and one red plaid 3" square in pairs. Join pairs to make a subunit. The subunit should be 5-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four subunits total.

Wrapped Star Pillow

4. Referring to Diagram 3, sew a green print 3×5-1/2" rectangle to top edge of a subunit. Add a green print 3× 8" rectangle to left-hand edge to make a point unit. The unit should be 8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four point units total.

Wrapped Star Pillow

5. Referring to Pillow Top Assembly Diagram for point unit orientation, lay out point units, cream print 2× 8-1/2" sashing strips, and red snowflake print 2" sashing square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make pillow top. The pillow top should be 18" square including seam allowances.

Wrapped Star Pillow

Finish Pillow

1. Layer pillow top, batting square, and muslin square. Quilt as desired.

2. Turn one long edge of each cream print 11-1/2 ×18" rectangle under 1/4"; press. Turn under 1/4" again. Stitch in place to make hemmed pillow back pieces. Each hemmed pillow back piece should be 11×18" including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Pillow Back Assembly Diagram, overlap hemmed edges of pillow back pieces by 4" to make an 18" square. Stitch across overlaps to make pillow back.

Wrapped Star Pillow

4. Layer pillow top and pillow back with wrong sides together. Stitch a scant 1/4" from outer edges to make pillow cover.