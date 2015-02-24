Need a gift at the last minute? Use two easy stitches to create a lovely tulip design in redwork on a tea towel.

Materials

Striped linen tea towel

Red embroidery floss

Red fine-tip permanent marking pen

Finished embroidery design: 7-1⁄4" square

Embroider the Tea Towel

1. Click on "Download this Project" above for embroidery patterns. Tape the Tulip Garden Embroidery Pattern to a light box or sunny window. Position the tea towel over the pattern; tape in place. Trace the pattern onto the towel with a red fine-tip marking pen.

2. Use three strands of embroidery floss for all stitches. Embroider the outline with a stem stitch, then make French knots at each dot.

To stem-stitch, pull the needle up at A (see diagram), then insert it back into the fabric at B, about 3⁄8" away from A. Holding the floss out of the way, bring the needle back up at C and pull the floss through so it lies flat. The distances between points A, B, and C should be equal. Pull with equal tautness after each stitch.

100228943_stem-stitch_600.jpg

To make a French knot, bring the needle up at A (see diagram). Wrap the floss around the needle twice without twisting it. Insert the needle into the fabric at B, 1⁄16" away from A. Gently push the wraps down the needle to meet the fabric, then pull the needle and floss through the fabric smoothly.

100228944_fk_600.jpg